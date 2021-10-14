Singer Ryan McMullan turns out for East Belfast GAA hurlers

Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan said he “jumped at the chance” to join East Belfast GAA during lockdown.

The Portaferry artist, who has supported Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol, joined the club’s hurlers during the pandemic and wowed fellow players with his ability.

East Belfast GAA formed last year - the first Gaelic club in the area for 50 years - and has made huge efforts to promote an inclusive ethos.

Not long after the club’s launch, East Belfast GAA was at the centre of a security scare when suspect devices were discovered at the Henry Jones Playing Fields during a training session.

The club has received huge cross-community support since, and McMullan decided to join East Belfast following on from his days playing hurling at St Patrick’s Grammar School, Downpatrick.

“I’ve always loved it,” he told music magazine Dig With it. “So having all this extra time, I jumped at the chance to join East Belfast GAA.”

McMullan added: “They’re a great bunch of people and it was a huge help for me being part of the club. Without having a tour or studio dates or whatever, I find it hard to pick up an instrument or find a need to be creative. So I was thankful for the hurling as an outlet.”

It wasn't all plain sailing for McMullan though after he was on the receiving end of a nasty injury against his home team Portaferry.

“I should've known - you never play against your own parish,” he said. “I broke my collarbone. I had to sing at a wedding which wasn't a good experience, playing with the guitar right up at my chin.”

East Belfast GAA coach Andrew Breslin said you could immediately see the “raw skills of a potential standout hurler” when McMullan joined the club.

“His first touch and skills wowed other players as much as his famous singing voice,” he explained. “Generally he is a quiet fella, but he got more comfortable with the players and management around him. When he talked in a team huddle or on the pitch, people listened.

“He’s very much a team player, always encouraging and directing players on the pitch.”

During his school days at St Patrick’s, McMullan played hurling, football, badminton and ran cross country, but felt there was a stigma attached to liking music so he kept his talents hidden.

“I didn't even study it because you had to sing in the choir and that was the last thing I wanted to do,” he admitted.