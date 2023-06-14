Sir Bob Geldof and Didier Drogba to attend One Young World Summit in Belfast

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Band Aid founder Sir Bob Geldof are just two of the big names heading to this year’s Belfast One Young World Summit.

The event, which takes place between October 2-5, brings together the brightest young leaders from every country and sector who are working to accelerate social impact across the globe.

With a network of more than 13,500 ambassadors, innovative initiatives led by the One Young World community have directly impacted 35.8m people globally since 2010.

In 2021 alone, ambassador projects mitigated 812,000 tonnes of CO2 and supported 273,229 people experiencing poverty.

Didier Drogba

Listed as one of the ‘counsellors’ for this year’s summit in Belfast, is four-time Premier League and Champions League winner Drogba.

The Ivory Coast international was one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League and scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea.

In addition to his exploits on the pitch, Drogba is recognised for his humanitarian and activism work.

Sir Bob Geldof, who is also the lead singer of The Boomtown Rats and is recognised for his anti-poverty efforts in Africa, will also be in attendance at Belfast.

Speaking ahead of the event, he said: “At One Young World the delegates get to share the problems of their own countries and together, through social media and throughout the year, they engage with their governments and their own leaders to try and resolve the problems. It’s very effective.”

Other well-known names coming to the summit include former Irish President Mary Robinson, the most capped South African rugby prop Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira and former Costa Rica President Laura Chinchilla.