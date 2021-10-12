Sir James Galway leads tributes as Irish folk music legend Paddy Moloney dies aged 83

‘Wonderful memories’: Picture of Sir James Galway and Paddy Moloney posted by the Belfast flute player

Sir James Galway has said he will always cherish the “wonderful memories” he has of Paddy Moloney — the founding member of The Chieftains who has died, aged 83.

Dublin musician Moloney, who founded the band in 1962, played a pivotal role in reviving traditional Irish folk music.

Moloney was a multi-instrumentalist, playing the uilleann pipes, tin whistle and bodhran drum. The Chieftains went on to become one of the best-known Irish trad groups in the world, winning six Grammys among their awards.

Moloney worked with a variety of artists during The Chieftains’ career, including Mick Jagger, Sinead O’Connor and Belfast men Gary Moore and Van Morrison.

The band recorded the acclaimed 1987 album Irish Heartbeat with Morrison, releasing it the following year to critical acclaim.

Irish Heartbeat reached number 18 in the UK album charts and was hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as having “splendour and intense beauty”.

Belfast’s world renowned virtuoso flute player Sir James Galway also recorded an album with The Chieftains around the same time, entitled In Ireland.

He posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of my very good friend and colleague, Paddy Moloney.

“A man with a vision and passion on bringing traditional Irish music to the masses for which we are forever indebted to. Such wonderful memories for which I shall always cherish.”

Belfast singer Brian Kennedy said Moloney had been “a rare beast”.

"He had so much music in him and I was honoured to sing with the Chieftains a few times over the years,” he said. "We won’t see the like of him again but the library of music he left behind is priceless and will endure long into the centuries ahead.”

Co Armagh poet Paul Muldoon said he was “heartbroken to think Paddy has left us”.

"He has also left us an incomparable legacy,” added the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and the TS Eliot Prize.

"The term cultural icon is used rather casually these days. In the case of Paddy, he defines the term.”

Co Down singer-songwriter Colum Sands described Moloney as ‘inventive’ and a ‘huge influence’ on Irish trad music.

Speaking to Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra, he said: “I can’t overemphasise the sense of detail and control he had.

“He was so inventive in terms of his collaborations. You could go on for a long time with the people he played with — an orchestra in China to Van Morrison. He was such a huge influence in Irish music in giving it international confidence.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said Moloney, who came from north Dublin, was an extraordinary musician.

“The Irish music community, and indeed the much larger community throughout the world who found such inspiration in his work, will have learnt with great sadness today of the passing of Paddy Moloney, founder and leader of the Chieftains,” he said.

“Paddy, with his extraordinary skills as an instrumentalist, notably the uilleann pipes and bodhrán, was at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally.”