Sir Kenneth Branagh: Policeman scared ‘bejaysus' out of me after I stole Turkish Delight as a child

Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds attending the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, last November to mark the opening night of the Belfast Film Festival.

Sir Kenneth Branagh has told how he had the "bejaysus" scared out of him as a child by a policeman – after confessing to stealing a Turkish Delight.

The Belfast director and cast member Ciarán Hinds have spoken about their childhood memories of living through the start of the Troubles.

In an interview with The Observer , the two men spoke of their vivid memories of Belfast in 1969 when Branagh was eight and from a working class Protestant family, while Hinds was 16 and a former altar boy from a Catholic family.

Asides from the turmoil on the streets, the Golden Globe winning and Bafta nominated director also confessed that a scene in the film where young Buddy (Jude Hill) steals a bar of Turkish Delight was based on a real life brush with the law.

“The Turkish Delight episode is mortifyingly true. It was all I could bloody well grab,” he said.

“Mr Singh’s was at the bottom of the street, so it was madness. Just a few hours later a real copper turns up at our house thinking, ‘I’ll give five minutes to scaring the living bejaysus out of this kid’ – with the full approval of my mother. I had to explain to Jude about the old way of policing – that if you saw a cop car outside the house it could only mean one thing.”

Branagh spoke of cowering under a table with his mother and oldest brother as paving stones were torn from the street and thrown through the windows of their Catholic neighbours.

At the same time, Hinds was on a holiday in the countryside and learned of the growing violence when his father, who worked as a doctor, phoned to say he couldn’t join them as his patients needed him.

On writing the semi-autobiographical story, Branagh said the real work began when Boris Johnson first announced lockdown measures in March 2020.

“I’ve always known that the separation from Ireland, and the separation from a settled sense of knowing who you were, was a big thing in my life,” he said.

“I knew that I wanted to write about it, but didn’t know what the story would be or who it would be for.

"And I suppose it was really the lockdown that unleashed a way to tell it, because, particularly at the beginning of it, so many people from all parts of the world, who I hadn’t seen for a while, got in contact, really wanting to know how you were and what you were doing, and I was doing the same thing.

"It sent me back to that sense of this story being about separation, and whether, in the telling of it, you could reconnect to something that was permanent, and not merely an exercise in sentimentality or nostalgia.”

Hinds recalls jumping at the chance to appear as “Pop”, the grandfather of Buddy.

While in Lyon with his partner, Hélène Patarot, a Zoom call from Branagh set the wheels in motion.

“Ken said, ‘Would you mind if I sent you the script?’ I managed not to shout ‘Would I mind?’ And a few pages in, something just connected, deep back into the core of the home that you’ve left; at the root of it was the authenticity, and the fun.”

With Belfast seen through the eyes of a young boy, Branagh said he didn’t feel obligated to explain the complicated political situation at the time.

“Because that’s not what the boy saw: what he saw was small-scale intimidation, the beginnings of a kind of gangsterism, and at that stage he wasn’t in a position to see higher political causes,” he said.

“So it inevitably has a narrowness of perspective, which means that you can get away without doing what many mightier minds than mine have done, which is to fall prey to believing that it is right and proper to try and explain everything.”

Hinds still has sisters in Belfast but has not returned as often in recent years since his mother’s death.

Having witnessed how the conflict exploded out of control decades ago, he remains painfully aware of how fragile peace can be.

“You really don’t want things to break out again. I would despair if they did,” he said.

“But as we know, it only takes a single match to strike a tinderbox. I’m hoping that in a few years’ time, the British public will see sense and vote to go back into Europe. It’s not about surrendering. It’s got to do with understanding that things might take longer than you think, and having patience and thinking further ahead to what it means to generations to come.”

Branagh concludes that the central message of Belfast is summed up by Buddy’s Pa (Jamie Dornan) who is asked by his son if there can be a future for him and a Catholic classmate.

“Pa says: ‘She could be a vegetarian antichrist for all I care. But if you respect each other, and you’re kind, then they’re welcome in our house any day of the week.’

"So the film is a plea, really, for what I hope the future holds, which is open communication, understanding, respect, tolerance – all the things that are easy to say, and hard to do. But the prize at the end of that is peace and prosperity. I think that’s worth going for.”