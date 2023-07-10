Sir Kenneth Branagh’s theatre company announces cast and crew of upcoming King Lear adaptation

Sir Kenneth Branagh winner of the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for ‘Belfast’ poses backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s theatre company have officially announced the cast and crew for their upcoming production of King Lear at Wyndham’s Theatre.

The actor and director behind the Oscar-winning Belfast film will play the title role of King Lear in the production which is set to run from October 21 until December 9.

He will be joined by a number of talented actors and actresses, including Mara Allen as Curan, Deborah Alli as Goneril, Raymond Anum as Burgundy, Melanie-Joyce Bermudez as Regan.

This production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear is presented in association with RADA.

Niamh Dowling, Principal of RADA said: “King Lear is an exceptional opportunity for RADA graduates, many of whom graduated very recently, to take part in a production of one of Shakespeare’s most impactful plays.

"We are really thrilled for this cast, which includes a number of graduates making their West End debuts.”

Branagh’s next major film project he is attached to will see him reuniting with some of his Belfast co-stars in A Haunting in Venice.

Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, both of whom stared in the director’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast, feature in the film with the duo set to play father and son yet again.

The trailer of the film released earlier this year shows Branagh back as famous detective Hercule Poirot who finds himself at the attendance of a séance in Italy at Halloween when a murderer strikes.

A Haunting in Venice is Branagh’s third adaptation of a Agatha Christie mystery novel, following on from the success of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile in 2020. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Branagh said he was “paying tribute” to the time in his life that his mother became a fan of Agatha Christie when he wrote Belfast.

Once deep in the world of the famous detective, he added if he got “the chance” he would film the Halloween tale set in Venice.

“My mother was a big Agatha Christie fan, so why don’t you put it in as an offering to the gods? They can tell us, in the end, if we’ll be allowed to make it,” Branagh said.

He also highlighted Death on the Nile’s over $120 million box office returns, despite the film being plagued by Covid disruption.

“(The release) was challenged for various reasons, but it still did exceptional numbers in the circumstances. And then the streaming performance was really exceptional. So I was very pleased when they came back to us, for sure,” Branagh told The Hollywood Reporter.

The first look at the film was released during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and joining Dornan and Hill is recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as well as Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin and Kelly Reilly.

A Haunting in Venice is set to hit cinemas this September.