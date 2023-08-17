Sir Michael Parkinson was ‘a true friend to George Best’, says NI footballer’s family

Footballers Bobby Charlton (left) and George Best (right) with television presenter Michael Parkinson at Old Trafford in Manchester, circa 1970 (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Michael Parkinson pictured at the Titanic Hotel Belfast re his book on George Best

ootballers Bobby Charlton (L) and George Best (R) with television presenter Michael Parkinson at Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester, circa 1970. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

George Best and his biographer Michael Parkinson on Pete Murray's BBC Radio 2 show Open House on March 11, 1975 (Photo by J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)

George Best’s brother-in-law has praised Sir Michael Parkinson for being “a true friend” to the late footballer, particularly within a show business world that “wasn’t often so kind”.

Sir Michael passed away this week, aged 88, his family confirmed in a statement.

The legendary talk show host interviewed some of the world’s biggest celebrities and wrote George Best’s biography.

The journalist and the Cregagh man maintained a close relationship, up until George’s death in 2005, aged 59.

Norman McNarry, husband of George’s sister Barbara, who now suffers from Parkinson’s disease, told the Belfast Telegraph that Sir Michael was “truly” someone that his brother-in-law could trust throughout his life.

“Unfortunately, the world that George frequented had its fair share and more of people who weren’t straight arrows,” said Norman.

“I can honestly say, 100%, that Michael Parkinson was a true friend of George.

“I remember talking to Barbara about Michael and George having long, long conversations in the sitting room at 16 Burren Way [George’s family home in east Belfast].

“That’s going way back. And he was someone George felt he could definitely confide in.”

Norman added that, with Sir Michael, what you saw was “truly what you got” and noted that, while the Yorkshire native’s death wasn’t completely unexpected, he and Barbara are still extremely saddened, especially as they were due to meet again next month.

“We’re absolutely shocked… We knew that he hadn’t been awfully well, but he was such a good friend of George, and of Barbara too,” Norman continued.

“Michael looked after Barbara very well and we were invited over to London for the launch of his book.

“More importantly, he was a true friend of George. I know that if things got slightly hard for George at certain times, he used to go and stay with Michael, because he knew that he would be looked after and protected there.

“It’s an awful shame, because he was supposed to be meeting us on September 20 in Manchester, for a Manchester United former players’ function, and he was going to be one of the guest speakers.

“We actually had word from his son, who is also named Michael, about how much his father was looking forward to meeting up with us again.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester last year about his friendship with George, Sir Michael said: “I can’t talk about George Best without wanting to cry.”

He spoke about reminiscing about the Belfast footballer with friends at a party, remembering “what he brought to the game and what he brought to our lives, actually”.

“I met him when he was 16, when he first came to Manchester, and I knew him until the day he died,” Sir Michael continued.

“I can’t be even minded about George. I mean, he was the greatest football player I ever saw. He was also a very good friend, a loyal friend, and I loved him, simple as that.”

Lady Mary Peters was also a fond friend of Sir Michael and he often spoke at events for her trust over the years.

“I was a friend, in the 1970s, of both Michael and his wife, Mary, and was on his radio show,” the former Olympic gold medallist explained.

“We became friends and he came over to Northern Ireland a couple of times and did some fundraising dinners for me. I just loved and respected him. He was a great chat show host and made me laugh always with the questioning that he did, particularly with Muhammad Ali and when he wrestled with Emu the puppet on his show.

“I’m sad. But he had a long and active life, so we can’t be too sad. And we can continue to remember the good times and the good work that he did.

“He certainly loved George Best and wrote his book, and then retained that friendship throughout all of George’s life.”

An array of famous faces from across Northern Ireland are continuing to pay their respects to Sir Michael, who hosted his self-titled talk show on BBC One for more than 30 years.

In an online tribute, Belfast-born broadcaster Eamonn Holmes described ‘Parky’ as the “king of the chat show hosts”.

He said it was “a privilege to know him, on and off screen, and to learn from him”, adding that “they don’t make them like that any more”.

Former UTV host Gerry Kelly, meanwhile, said that Sir Michael’s death has signalled that “the final light has just gone out on TV chat shows”.

He tweeted: “Sadly, the end of an era and the end of the art of the chat show host. Rest in peace, Michael.”

Sir Michael was often revered for his northern accent, but in 2021 he confessed he was embarrassed to watch back his early TV appearances because he talked with a fake “posh” voice.

The Yorkshireman, the son of a coal miner, got his big TV break as a young journalist when he was asked to do a screen test.

He told Christine Lampard on the ITV show Lorraine: “The big break came in ’61/’62 when Granada Television in Manchester, a wonderful company to work for in those days, asked me to do a screen test. And I did, and I look now with terrible embarrassment at the way I used to speak.

“I don’t know where I got that from. Nobody in my family or immediate friends spoke like that at all, quite the opposite. But there I was, terribly posh.”

As well as his television career, he was a respected radio broadcaster, having hosted Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 and his own sports shows on BBC Radio 5 Live. A lifelong cricket fan, he was also an award-winning sports writer.

He received an honorary doctorate in 2008, alongside cricket umpire and good friend Dickie Bird, at the Barnsley campus of the University of Huddersfield.

He was also knighted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2008, saying of the accolade: “I never expected to be knighted. I thought there was more chance of me turning into a Martian, really.”

In 2013, Sir Michael spoke openly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine health check.

Sir Michael and his wife Mary, whom he married in 1959, had three sons together.