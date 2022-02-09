Sister of Belfast star Ciaran Hinds laughs off Oscars name mispronunciation as she pays tribute to Kenneth Branagh

The sister of Belfast star Ciaran Hinds said she hopes they get his name “perfect” on the awards night next month after the actor’s name was mispronounced during the online Oscars nomination announcement.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Bronagh Hinds laughed about the moment during Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, which saw American actor Tracee Ellis Ross pronounce the actors name as “koreen”.

Joking about it, Ms Hinds said: “Couldn’t even the Oscar committee get the name correctly? I guess when it comes to Oscar night they will have studied it and get it perfect.”

The award-winning actor has been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Kenneth Branagh film ‘Belfast' which received seven nominations in total.

Paying tribute to her brother and Kenneth Branagh, Ms Hinds also revealed the nomination has come as a “very nice” birthday present for the Oscar nominated actor.

“I haven't spoken to him because he was travelling. I think he heard it because his phone started exploding with messages as he was struggling through King’s Cross station on his way from London to Paris,” she said.

“Maybe he will wake up this morning on his birthday and it will be a very nice birthday present.

“He has been nominated for a range of awards in the past and a number of awards this time, from Critics Choice and BAFTA of course. I suppose the Oscars is regarded as the pinnacle. I see it in terms of his whole body of work.

“He has done over 100 theatre plays, he has done about 70 films and countless television series, or one offs.

“I would like to pay tribute to Ken. He has invested so much in the city. Given that Ciaran and Ken are north Belfast boys living within half a mile of each other.

“Ciaran playing so well what I think Ken would see as his grandfather and I certainly see my father in the playing that Ciaran did. In a film which is not often told which is a universal subject of a young boy, suddenly life exploding around him.

“And just the humour as we all had throughout all these terrible years of the conflict, the humour that was still there at the time.

“Let’s hope for the Oscars. Ciaran was the lead in The Shore which won the Oscar in 2012. Let's hope we can turn this into a win.”

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film has been nominated for best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best original song, best sound, best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds and best supporting actress for Judi Dench.

Belfast also received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes where it won best screenplay, and six nominations at the Baftas.