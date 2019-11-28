Snow Patrol announce rescheduled dates for cancelled Belfast gigs

Snow Patrol said have rescheduled this week's shows in Belfast that were previously cancelled due to illness.

The gigs were expected to take place on November 28 and 29 in Belfast's Waterfront Hall as part of their 'Reworked' tour.

Posting on Twitter, the band announced that the shows will now take place on December 9 and 10.

Tickets purchased for November 28 will be valid for the December 9 show while tickets for the November 29 date will be valid for the gig on December 10.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Earlier this week, the "gutted" band were forced to cancel their Dublin show.

They've now said there are no suitable dates to reschedule the sold-out gig in the Olympia, which was due to take place on Tuesday.

"We are deeply sorry about that," they said.

The tour sees them playing reimagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

The band cancelled a host of European shows this summer after injuries to guitarists Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly put them out of action in June.

More information about the rescheduled shows is available on the Waterfront website.