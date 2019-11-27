Snow Patrol cancel Belfast shows due to 'continued illness'

Snow Patrol performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Snow Patrol said they've been forced to reschedule this week's shows in Belfast due to illness.

The gigs were expected to take place on November 28 and 29 in Belfast's Waterfront Hall as part of their 'Reworked' tour.

It comes just a day after the "gutted" band were forced to cancel their Dublin show.

They've now said there are no suitable dates to reschedule the sold-out gig in the Olympia, which was due to take place on Tuesday.

"We are deeply sorry about that," they said.

Posting on Twitter, the band promised they would share information and dates for rescheduled Belfast shows soon, saying they would take place 'within weeks'.

The tour sees them playing reimagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

The band cancelled a host of European shows this summer after injuries to guitarists Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly put them out of action in June.