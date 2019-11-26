Snow Patrol cancel sold out Dublin gig due to illness days before Belfast shows

Snow Patrol performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

A "gutted" Snow Patrol have been forced to cancel their Dublin show just days before scheduled gigs in Belfast.

The band said Tuesday's sold out concert at the Olympia Theatre could not go ahead due to illness.

A statement from the band said: "So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre Dublin. Information on refunds will follow shortly.

"We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP.x."

The alt-rock group are scheduled to perform at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on November 28-29 as part of their 'Reworked' tour.

The tour sees them playing reimagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

The band cancelled a host of European shows this summer after injuries to guitarists Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly put them out of action in June.