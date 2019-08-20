Snow Patrol to to be honoured with Legend Award in Belfast

Snow Patrol perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 7th 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph )

Snow Patrol have been announced as the recipients of the 2019 Oh Yeah Legend award.

The Oh Yeah Legend Award celebrates and recognise the exceptional contribution of a musician or act from Northern Ireland.

Recognising the band’s achievements over the last 25 years, the presentation will be made at the Northern Ireland Music Prize in the Ulster Hall on November 7 and will include a live performance from the band.

Snow Patrol have sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and in July 2019, PPL revealed that Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars is the most played track of the 21st Century to date.

Previous recipients of the Legend Award include Ash, Vivian Campbell, The Divine Comedy and Terri Hooley.

Charlotte Dryden from the Oh Yeah Music Centre said: “Snow Patrol are an award winning, global success and they are wonderful ambassadors for Northern Ireland

"They have never forgotten their roots and not only have they been generous to their fans at home, but supportive and helpful to many of our emerging bands too. We are really proud of them and delighted that they have agreed to accept this award right here in Belfast and perform at the event.”

The Northern Ireland Music Prize is an annual awards celebration of our home-grown, world-class music and includes awards for best album, best single, best live act, best emerging act, outstanding contribution to music and will also include the Oh Yeah Legend Award in 2019.

Tickets go on sale sale 10am on Friday, August 23 from the Ulster Hall box office and www.ulsterhall.co.uk