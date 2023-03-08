Sometimes you need a reality check: Cara Delevingne on sobriety

Cara Delevingne has said “sometimes you need a reality check”, while reflecting on her recent decision to go sober.

The 30-year-old model and actress found fame as the face of luxury British fashion house Burberry in 2011.

Speaking to British Vogue, Delevingne acknowledged a series of images that were taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last year and spoke about how they encouraged her to consider sobriety.

“It’s heart-breaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, okay, I don’t look well,” she said.

Delevingne added: “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

After finding fame as a model, Delevingne branched into acting with a minor role in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She later went on to secure leading roles in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

Looking back on her career, Delevingne said: “If you have problems going into this industry, they will only get magnified and exacerbated.

“There is nothing about it that makes it better.”

Delevingne also spoke candidly about her her mother’s struggle with addiction and how she previously dealt with it, saying: “For a long time, I didn’t really put myself in her shoes.

“I just needed someone to be angry at and I was angry at her, but it wasn’t her fault…

“The way that addiction took my mother from me was brutal, and it was brutal for her too.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Delevingne added: “I was happy as a kid for sure, but I think when I grew up, I looked back and realised, that’s not normal.

“And then as a teenager, it just all came plummeting down. That’s also when I started drinking and partying.”

The full interview with Cara Delevingne is available in British Vogue now.