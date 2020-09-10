Spotted: funnyman Patrick Kielty filming on Belfast street

Comedian Patrick Kielty was getting the lowdown on some of Belfast's top attractions as he filmed in Belfast yesterday

The TV personality was joined by a crew on High Street in the city centre, shooting scenes beside the Belfast Tour Buses.

At one stage he was seen checking out a guide leaflet for one of its popular routes.

Fans stopped Patrick for selfies as he walked around the streets.

According to reports, the Co Down-born personality is filming a new television documentary in Northern Ireland which will be released next year.

Last week it emerged Kielty is to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in a programme for BBC One.

He will embark on a journey to uncover some of the turning points in the region's history, meeting people with a close connection to key moments and discovering how their remarkable stories intersect with those of his own family.