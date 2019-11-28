Spotted: Santa scooting about a Moira wonderland

Santa spotted on the railway platform at Moira station.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Decorations are starting to twinkle across Northern Ireland, shops are stocked with the essentials and Santa is caught whizzing about Moira train station on his mobility scooter....

Well that was the scene which greeted one reader as they waited for the train.

Hopefully it was just a quick dash out of the workshop for some supplies. Elf sources are reporting he has checked that list - twice.

NI Railways has released new timetables to give extra space to commuters and get festive party goers home late at night.

Nothing, however, was said about a polar express.