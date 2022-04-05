Stand-up comedian William Thompson plugs back into local comedy circuit

Comic hails impact of US star Kevin Hart on Belfast scene as he prepares for first solo gig in three years

Funnymen: Kevin Hart on set during the filming of heist comedy Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

It has been a busy few weeks for the Belfast comedy circuit with renowned stand-up Kevin Hart, in town filming for Netflix, treating fans to sold out gigs and surprise appearances.

The focus on the local scene has never been stronger with dozens of names making an impression on audiences.

One such talent, Dundonald’s William Thompson (25), has just announced his first solo headline show in three years. Barely Noticeable will take place at The Limelight 2 on July 9.

He reached the finals of BBC New Act of the Year 2021 and has appeared in Belfast’s SSE Arena, of which he said: “A difficult room. I preferred the Waterfront, but getting to say you played an arena was insane.”

On Hart, he added: “He just rocked into Lavery’s; it’s given it that air that anyone could drop in now. I’m certainly inspired. You think you’re good as a comedian and then you see someone at his level do a set and think: ‘Wow, I have so much further to go’. That’s how good he is.”

Thompson co-hosts the Mudblood Podcast, which has enjoyed success with video clips circulating across TikTok and YouTube — a new way of reaching audiences that has been embraced by many local acts.

He added: “At the start of Covid we all had the mindset that we’d never gig again, but weirdly it has helped. People had nothing else to do but sit in the house, so for those of us making content it gave us a lot more exposure.

“Paddy McDonnell, he had been gigging for years. He did one podcast with Shane Todd and now he’s selling out the Waterfront, so it’s almost career changing in terms of how important it is.

“It’s going pretty well for everyone at the minute, it’s a good scene.”

Thompson has cerebral palsy, something he believes helps him stand out from the crowd.

“It gives you an extra layer. It’s unique, there’s not that many disabled acts. If anything, I would get more gigs because of it.

“When I did the BBC finals I got a review in a publication [Chortle] — all I got was like: ‘He told some good jokes and he mentions his barely noticeable cerebral palsy’.

“I was annoyed because I didn’t see how it was relevant, but instead of going on an online crusade I thought it would be funnier just to have that quote on the poster. The show is about that, the attitude towards hidden disability.”

When asked what’s next for the local scene, he says there’s plenty happening.

“There’s scenes in other cities such as Derry. Omagh also have their own sort of scene, which is great, there’s always room for more comedians,” he said.

“The good thing about Belfast, we are all quite helpful to each other. The bigger acts give their support, we all bounce bits off each other, that’s what makes it so different and so good.”

He believes Belfast is still one place where anything goes.

“People here can tell your intent. There is no actual line, there’s individual lines. When you’re on stage and you have crossed the line, trust me, you know, because the entire room goes cold.”

Barely Noticeable. Tickets on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.ie