Stanley Tucci among stars celebrating new exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attending the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party held at Burlington House, London (Ian West/PA)

Stanley Tucci, Claudia Winkleman and Sir Grayson Perry were among the famous faces celebrating the 255th Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts.

They were joined by a host of stars including singer Charli XCX, actor Russell Tovey and former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw at the preview of the exhibition held on Tuesday at Burlington House in London.

Hollywood actor Tucci wore a cream blazer with dark trousers and tie to event alongside his wife Felicity Blunt, who dressed in white trousers and a blue blazer.

Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier (Ian West/PA)

Winkleman paired her signature fringe with a black trouser suit and was accompanied by her husband Kris Thykier who donned a navy suit and white open shirt.

Boom Clap singer Charli XCX stayed with the muted tones with a black bodycon midi dress and white knee high boots.

Meanwhile artist, potter and broadcaster Sir Grayson offered up a pop of colour with a sparkly pink and black checkboard print dress with shooting star detailing.

Sir Grayson Perry attended the exhibition (Ian West/PA)

The annual Royal Academy summer exhibition, which provides a platform for the artistic community, is this year co-ordinated by contemporary British painter David Remfry RA.

Each year, a different committee of artists and architects selects more than 1,200 works for display from a range of media including prints, paintings, film, photography and sculpture.

Working with the other committee members, Remfry’s Summer Exhibition will explore the theme Only Connect, taken from the famous quote in Howards End by EM Forster.

The Summer Exhibition is described as “the world’s largest open submission contemporary art show” and it has taken place every year since 1769.

A part of the funds raised from the exhibition will contribute to financing the postgraduate students at the Royal Academy Schools.

Artists exhibiting work this year include Lindsey Mendick, Ida Applebroog and Caroline Walker, as well as Royal Academicians Frank Bowling, Michael Craig-Martin and Tracey Emin.

Among the collection, a mobile installation by Irish fashion designer Richard Malone will hang in the Central Hall in an attempt to “transverse the line between fashion and sculpture”.

The Royal Academy of Arts’ Summer Exhibition will run from June 21 to August 21.