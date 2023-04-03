Star Charlie Day urges Hollywood pal to visit two Northern Ireland golf courses

Hollywood star Charlie Day has urged his Super Mario co-star Chris Pratt to visit some renowned Northern Irish golf courses, ahead of his own return to the island of Ireland later this month.

Speaking about their highly-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Day (Luigi) urged Pratt (Mario) to visit the Royal County Down and Royal Portrush golf courses for an unforgettable golfing trip, in a glowing review of the island both north and south.

Day is best known for his role as Charlie Kelly, the neurotic manager of ‘Paddy’s Pub’ in the 15-season strong American sitcom, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’.

During previous filming for the sitcom in 2021, Day, along with his co-stars Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton, travelled to Ireland to film a special episode.

Day is set to travel back to the country, this time for a live show with the Always Sunny Podcast later this month at Dublin’s 3Arena.

While being quizzed by JOE.ie, Day gave a star-studded review of Ireland and encouraged fellow golf fanatic Pratt to travel north of the border to experience some of the most beautiful courses in the world.

“I think the most important thing is go to Dublin,” he said. “Go down to Cork. I think it's good to go up to Northern Ireland.”

Day was quick to recommend Royal Portrush Golf Club to Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt, which hosted The Open in 2019, and will do so again in 2025.

“Chris is a golfer, as am I,” said Day. “So, I say go hit that Royal Portrush, a pretty amazing course, a pretty beautiful part of the country.

“I think you got to try and get on Royal County Down, if you can. I've actually not been there but I'm dying to play it.”

Joking about driving on the “wrong side of the road”, the Super Mario Movie star also said potential tourists should take time to view the spectacular countryside north and south of the border.

“Honestly, just driving around the countryside and just seeing the green hills and stone walls, that's a big part of the charm,” Day added.

“Or let someone drive you because they're driving on the wrong side of the road there, let me tell you. And have a Guinness while you're there.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in UK cinemas this Friday, and will feature plumbing brothers, Mario and Luigi and their journey in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Jack Black voices the fire-breathing villain Bowser, Seth Rogan is giant gorilla Donkey Kong, and Anya Taylor-Joy lends her voice to Mushroom Kingdom monarch, Princess Peach.

The movie is the latest video game adaptation to hit the big screen, following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat and Detective Pikachu.

The Mario franchise was first released by Japanese video game company Nintendo in 1985 and there are now more than 20 games in the series.

It has sold over 396 million copies worldwide and grossed more than $22 billion.