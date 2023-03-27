Stars take in beauty of Northern Irish coastline in new BBC Two series

Shirley Ballas, Fred Sirieix, Deborah Meaden and Larry Lamb are among the celebrity guests exploring a coastal hideaway in Northern Ireland for BBC Two series B&B By The Sea.

The series follows 15 celebrities who are “whisked away from their hectic everyday life to a tranquil bed and breakfast” set against the backdrop of the Causeway Coast to explore the local area, discover its history, help the B&B team and enjoy a “restorative break for the body, mind and soul”, the BBC said.

It features 15 half-an-hour episodes and is part of the BBC’s commitment to making content across the UK with a wider regional focus.

In a trailer for the series, First Dates star Sirieix is seen gasping at the Northern Irish coastline, saying: “Wow, look at that.”

Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds also says while glancing out to sea: “Just phenomenal isn’t it, just beautiful.”

Dragons’ Den star Meaden is seen cooking a meal for the first time in her life, later adding a comment about the coastline: “When you just listen to the waves and watch them roll in, I think that’s very calming on the soul.”

Gavin & Stacey actor Lamb is seen enjoying local delicacies from Michelin star chef Alex Greene, while former footballer Neil Ruddock and Hairy Biker Si King learn about local history.

King later reveals the family reason why being by the sea is so important to him.

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia learns how to make chocolate truffles in the series, while Strictly Come Dancing judge Ballas is seen teaching dance steps, and former rugby player Ugo Monye is seen catching fish and paddle boarding.

TV star Debbie McGee also appears in the series and said: “It’s just been wonderful, Northern Ireland has lived up to its expectations.”

Emma-Rosa Dias, executive producer of the series, said: “It’s an absolute honour to showcase our part of the world. Filmed on the beautiful Northern Ireland coastline, the stunning landscape and warm culture within the cast and crew gave the show a true sense of genuine local positivity, which is reflected on screen.

“All our celebrity guests rolled up their sleeves and came together with local suppliers to foster a truly warm, family feeling while really opening up and sharing why being by the sea was so important to them.”

B&B By The Sea, which aired in Northern Ireland in November, will air nationally from April 10.