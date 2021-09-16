Stephen Clements: ‘Extremely gifted’ radio host inducted into the 2021 IMRO Hall of Fame

Gavin Clements, accepting in honour of his brother Stephen Clements, is pictured with George Hamilton, Declan Meehan and Patrica Messinger at their induction ceremony to the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2021 Picture: Andres Poveda

Stephen Clements on his first week at the BBC on September 25, 2019 Photo: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

Stephen Clements has been posthumously inducted into the 2021 IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The popular presenter, who worked for Q Radio before landing a morning slot on BBC Radio Ulster, died suddenly in January 2020.

His death caused shockwaves across Northern Ireland with politicians, well-known personalities and radio listeners united in grief.

His brother, Gavin, received the Hall of Fame award at a small ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday.

The latest recipients of the accolade, which celebrates the people who make Irish radio such an integral part of daily life, also include Belfast-born George Hamilton of RTE’s Lyric fm, C103’s Patricia Messenger and East Coast FM’s Declan Meehan.

Described as “one of the most naturally gifted presenters to ever have been on the Northern Irish airwaves”, Stephen was a relative latecomer to the industry, having worked in several roles beforehand, including as a male model and English teacher.

Having built up a huge following on Q Radio, especially with his legendary partnership with Cate Conway on the breakfast show, he then landed what he described as his dream gig with BBC Radio Ulster in the 10.30am slot.

A spokesperson for IMRO said: “Stephen’s talent lay in his genuine affection for other people and an eye for the everyday madness of daily life, allowing us all to laugh out loud, especially in difficult times.

“Stephen had an incredible knack of being able to prick pomposity but still remain on good terms with the great and the good. Both First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy FM Martin McGuinness were regular listeners to the show and both invited him for private meetings at Stormont where they admitted to being fans of the show, even when he sent them up.

“His legendary ‘Through the Window’ skit whereby a celeb or local face was guessed, always descending into farce, became something that regularly went viral and proved hugely popular.

“He was extremely gifted on air, using technology to support his instant creativity, often cutting and mixing callers live on air. His ability to talk to live callers was second to none, often picking up on the slightest sense of an odd story to draw out hilarious anecdotes.”

The IMRO tribute highlighted Stephen’s ‘relatable partnership’ with Cate and how their friendship was peppered with moments of ‘incredible tenderness as well as the fun’.

At the BBC, he had already begun to expand his skills beyond his daily show and had presented BBC Children in Need and Open for Summer, before his sudden death at the start of 2020.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee, Chris Doyle, who hosted the event this week, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the careers of four radio presenters from different corners of Ireland and induct them in the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

“All of today’s inductees have had significant impact in their radio careers, they are trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters and have literally seen and done it all.

"The inductees today have connected with audiences over many years and demonstrate how powerful radio really is.”

The four new inductees join other illustrious names in Irish radio such as Candy Devine, Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, Marian Finucane and Dave Fanning.

The IMRO Radio Awards will take place virtually on Friday October 1, 2021.