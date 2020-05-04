Stephen Clements Foundation to launch with online memorial show for late BBC presenter

Family and friends of the late BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements are planning to keep his memory alive with a special online memorial event.

The Stephen Clements Foundation will officially launch on Thursday, May 7 with a virtual tribute show, An Evening for Stephen, which will be streamed live at 8pm via the foundation's website.

The show will feature audio clips, video interviews with people who loved Stephen and showcase his best work including his parody rap with Jamie Dornan, Through the Window and other clips from his radio shows.

Stephen was an ambassador and patron of various charities including Autism NI, The Mary Peters Trust, NSPCC Northern Ireland, Childline, The Cancer Fund for Children and Marie Curie NI.

There will be an opportunity to donate to the Stephen Clements Foundation, which will serve as a vehicle to drive money to the many charities close to Stephen's heart. 100% of all donations will be distributed among local charities in Stephen's honour.

Stephen's brother Gavin Clements and his friends, former Q Radio sidekick Cate Conway and Gareth Murphy, owner of the leisure business We Are Vertigo, are the three trustees behind the new Stephen Clements Foundation.

Speaking about the online memorial event, Cate said: “After Stephen’s sudden passing on January 6, we were unable to hold a physical memorial event for fans to say goodbye.

"Now with lockdown and social distancing measures in place for the foreseeable future, we are seizing the opportunity to bring radio fans the laughter they need right now during an unprecedented time.

She added: “With the current global pandemic, we are all missing Stephen's humour immensely and we know he would have helped so many people cope right now.

"Therefore, we are creating a special tribute show with the hope of giving people a laugh, to celebrate his legacy and to say goodbye.”

Gavin Clements paid said he wants to give back to fans of his much-loved brother.

“Stephen was simply a creative genius," he said.

"He touched the hearts of many across the province with his humour and kindness, and we are so proud to bring fans the online tribute show.

"In every walk of life, Stephen made a huge impact on others through his charity work, radio show, hosting and social media activity. We want to give back a little and give fans the chance to remember Stephen and enjoy his best work.

“Stephen loved his radio audience, he knew them, he grew them, he cherished them and he gave them something - hope and laughter. His voice, laugh and smile were infectious both on and off the airwaves - he touched the hearts of many through his wicked sense of humour, creative flair and his ability to turn any topic into mischievous fun. You can expect a lot of this in the show.”

Stephen passed away suddenly in January at the age of 47.

A private funeral service was held for the father-of-two, attended by family and close friends.

For more updates and information on the foundation, visit www.stephenclementsfoundation.com