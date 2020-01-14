Stephen Clements: Music stops on Q Radio to remember former breakfast show host

The music stopped on Q Radio on Tuesday afternoon as the station paid tribute to its former breakfast show host, Stephen Clements a week after the announcement of his death.

The station played a minute of bird song at 4.30pm.

Host Ibe Sesay said all at the station wanted to pause and reflect on memories of their friend Stephen Clements.

Donna Taggart’s Jealous of the Angels broke in to mark the end of the segment.

Broadcaster Clements spent eight years at Q before moving to Radio Ulster in September to present The Stephen Clements Show.

His breakfast show with the commercial station was one of the most popular in Northern Ireland.

His funeral was to take place on Tuesday, however, the family since cancelled it and rearranged for another date. They requested the occasion be kept private with just family and close friends attending. It was reported there were concerns over crowd control.

The family told Q Radio a public event is to be organised for fans of the broadcaster to pay their respects.

Listeners of The Stephen Clements Show paid tribute to the late presenter on Tuesday’s Radio Ulster show. Many said the week anniversary was particularly difficult time.

Stand-in presenter Steven Rainey read moving messages from listeners and dedicated The Divine Comedy’s Absent Friends to Mr Clements in his own touching tribute.

Twitter user Philip Reynolds said: “Thinking about Stephen and his family today as well as everyone in BBC NI and Radio Ulster.

“I hope he’s chatting with Gerry Anderson. Two world class broadcasters who were just so funny.

“This is just so very wrong. God bless you Stephen.”

Listener Tanya from Bangor said she knew that Tuesday was going to be “especially poignant and difficult”.

“I can’t even think of an appropriate song choice but sending love to all the team and to Stephen’s family,” she said.

“I wake up excited thinking Stephen Clements is on,” Ann from Glengormley wrote.

“I keep forgetting he’s not here. He was just so good.”

An an anonymous listener texted in: “It’s been a week but it feels so much longer.”