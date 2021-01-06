Stephen Clements remembered on anniversary of his death

Candles will be lit across Northern Ireland this evening as family, friends and fans remember Stephen Clements on the first anniversary of his death.

The much loved radio star and father-of-two died suddenly aged 42 on January 6, 2020.

The Stephen Clements Foundation has requested that the public light a candle on 7pm on Wednesday in memory of him.

A statement posted on their social media accounts said: “Our hearts are broken and even though a year has gone by, the pain and loss is felt every day.

“Please pause for a few moments, think of Stephen’s huge big grin and a time where he made you giggle, smile or cry with laughter.

“Although he has left us, his legacy will live on forever. As always, thank you for your continued support and kindness.”

Connor Phillips, who took over the late broadcaster's mid-morning slot on BBC Radio Ulster, was emotional during Wednesday’s show as he paid tribute to his friend and colleague one year on from his passing.

“The best thing about this job is the people you work with and in 2007 I got to meet an absolute whirlwind of a human being, and that whirlwind of a human being was Stephen Clements,” said Connor.

“Stephen Clements, if you don’t know, is the previous presenter of this show. And Stephen died one year ago today.

Stephen Clements presenting Children in Need

“I love people and positivity and he was the most positive person so I’m asking you to look inside yourself today and do us a wee favour.

“Do something positive, be nice to whoever you encounter on a day to day basis and if you are struggling with anything at all, please, please speak to someone.”

He added: “I was scrolling through Twitter when I knew I was going to have this conversation with you and I don’t know how this happened but something popped up on my timeline and it said this: ‘never waste a day’.

“The one tribute you can pay to Stephen, as well as going on and having a look at the wonderful work being done at the Stephen Clements Foundation, is to think to yourself ‘never waste a day’.

Connor was choked up as he dedicated Michael Jackson’s Man In The Mirror - a song they both loved - to the late broadcaster.

“We miss you, Stephen. This show misses you. This station misses you. Your friends and family miss you,” he said.

Stephen Clements and his brother Gavin

On Wednesday, social media was flooded with tributes to the late radio DJ.

Stephen’s former Q Radio colleague DJ Declan Wilson shared how the Carrickfergus man had inspired him.

“Stephen Clements was one of the voices that drew me into a career in radio. He was one of a kind," he wrote.

“I just watched and listened in awe of his talent. I always messaged him for advice and will never forget him and how he helped me in the early stages of my career.”

Popular Belfast tailor Chris Suitor shared a picture of him with the radio star boasting his signature grin.

“This pic sums it up… This is how I/we will remember the legend. Best smile ever,” Chris wrote.

Stephen Clements and Chris Suitor

“The universe is in your bones, the stars are in your soul. Til we meet again Clems.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, contact the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000