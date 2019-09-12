Stephen Clements to replace Sean Coyle show on BBC Radio Ulster

Radio presenter Stephen Clements will join BBC Radio Ulster as part of the station's new weekday schedule, the broadcaster has announced.

The Stephen Clements Show will start on Monday, September 23 at 10.30am, taking over veteran broadcaster Sean Coyle's slot.

According to the BBC, the new weekday show will see the presenter "bring his unique sense of fun and chat to the 10.30am-12pm slot, playing a range of music and interacting with listeners".

The Carrickfergus man announced his departure from Q Radio in June after eight years at the commercial radio station.

Clements said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity with the BBC. It has always been my dream to broadcast on the most respected, most creative media platform on the planet. I am looking forward to sharing some fun and lots of laughs with the amazing people of Northern Ireland.”

The popular presenter began working with BBC NI over the summer as part of their coverage of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush.

Stephen Nolan welcomed Clements to the team on Twitter, writing: "Stephen Clements is the most exciting talent to come into Radio Ulster in a long time . I’ve listened to him for years. He is pure class."

Derry man Coyle, who was known for many years for his double act with legendary Derry presenter Gerry Anderson, presented his last show in August.

He said that he was leaving the station "with a heavy heart".

"This is my last programme, on Monday of this week I met with bosses in the BBC and they told me their plans for the future," Coyle told listeners.

"There's a whole new plan for the future on Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle and they're making changes and I didn't figure in the changes. I wasn't there."

The veteran broadcaster thanked his crew and listeners for their support over the years.

"I have enjoyed it, I don't want to go, but the decision has been made and I must abide by it," he said.

News of Coyle's show being cancelled was met with a massive fan backlash and an online petition urging the BBC to reinstate him which garnered over 7000 signatures.

The BBC later announced a new show for Coyle, which will only feature on the BBC Radio Foyle lineup and will be on the air until Spring 2020.

He said that he had been "overwhelmed by the response from listeners" asking him to return to the airwaves.

"So as a way of thanking them for their support, I’m going to be playing mine and their favourite songs on BBC Radio Foyle," he said.

"We’ll be able to say a bit more about it soon and I hope that people will listen in and be part of it all.”