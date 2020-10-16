Stephen Nolan: 'I respect Noah Donohoe and his family too much to speculate on his death'
On day one of a two-part interview, the broadcaster talks about taking a stand against online trolling and tells why he will keep giving a voice to the marginalised in society
Gail Walker
He's a headline-making, hugely experienced broadcaster often mired in controversy and no stranger to brickbats, but even as robust a character as Stephen Nolan could no longer turn a blind eye to the vile attacks directed towards him on social media.