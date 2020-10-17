Stephen Nolan: 'It's part of my job to challenge people who refuse to wear a mask'

In the final part of our exclusive interview, the broadcaster talks about mum Audrey, that Covid mask row, wages, weight issues and audience figures

Stephen Nolan in the grounds of Stormont

Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large

By turns exasperated, incredulous and outraged, Stephen Nolan has persistently interrogated those flouting coronavirus regulations - even bringing a rare moment of levity to the crisis by hoicking up his jeans as he pursued non-mask wearers across a garage forecourt on his TV show.