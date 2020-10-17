Stephen Nolan: 'It's part of my job to challenge people who refuse to wear a mask'
In the final part of our exclusive interview, the broadcaster talks about mum Audrey, that Covid mask row, wages, weight issues and audience figures
Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large
By turns exasperated, incredulous and outraged, Stephen Nolan has persistently interrogated those flouting coronavirus regulations - even bringing a rare moment of levity to the crisis by hoicking up his jeans as he pursued non-mask wearers across a garage forecourt on his TV show.