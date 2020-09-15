Stephen Nolan makes list of BBC's top 10 earners with a pay rise of around £65k

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan's salary increased by around £65,000 last year, making him one of the BBC's top 10 highest earners, new figures show.

The Radio Ulster presenter’s pay of between £390,000-£394,999 emerged as the BBC released its annual report of talent who earned more than £150,000 between April 2019 and March 2020, a move previously instigated by the Government.

His rise in wages - from between £325,000 and £329,999 the previous year - means Nolan (47), who also has shows on Radio 5 Live, is the joint-ninth highest paid presenter in the corporation, tying with Match Of The Day's Alan Shearer.

Details of Nolan's earnings through programmes commissioned for the BBC from his independent production company are not, however, included in the figure.

Last year, the Radio Ulster presenter's salary was slashed from between £400,000 and £409,999 in 2017/2018, causing him to rank at 13th on the list.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: "Stephen's salary represents his income across many projects including his network programmes BBC Radio 5 Live, his daily BBC Radio Ulster shows and live television work.

"His published salary each year may vary, depending on when payments for work completed are actually made."

The latest figures also show BBC NI director Peter Johnston's pay increased by around £20,000 to just under £200,000.

The spokesperson said Mr Johnston's salary was "appropriate for his role".

"Peter's salary was adjusted more than a year ago after a number of pay freezes for senior management and was part of BBC-wide benchmarking to bring salaries in line with industry standards."

Gary Lineker was once again the BBC's top earner, according to the new figures, but he is taking a pay cut.

An announcement on Tuesday said the Match Of The Day host is reducing his salary.

Lineker took £1.75 million - before any cut.

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Zoe Ball shoots up the list - on £1.36 million, making her the highest-paid woman in the top 10.

The salary does not include her presenting work for Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two.

Pay packets made through BBC Studios, the broadcaster's commercial arm and responsible for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Antiques Roadshow and Doctor Who, are not disclosed.

Graham Norton takes about £725,000 for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, but not his chat show.

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright is on about £475,000.

Newsreader and election night presenter Huw Edwards is on more than £465,000.

Fiona Bruce takes home over £450,000 for her work on Question Time.

BBC Radio London's Vanessa Feltz is on about £405,000.

Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne makes the top 10 for the first time, with more than £395,000.

Laverne took over from Kirsty Young on the Radio 4 programme, while Bruce followed in the footsteps of David Dimbleby.

The BBC previously opposed the publication of salaries as a "poacher's charter", but then-boss Lord Hall later said he welcomed the "transparency".

The salaries are being published amid questions about how the BBC will be funded in future.

The licence fee model is guaranteed until December 31 2027, the end of the current charter.

Decriminalisation of licence fee evasion could also be on the cards - but the BBC has warned that switching to a civil system would cost the broadcaster more than £200 million a year.

The BBC began means-testing the free TV licence for over-75s in August, having previously delayed its introduction because of the pandemic.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Lineker has signed a new five-year contract with the BBC.

"And he has done so at a saving of nearly a quarter over his last contract," he said.

"We are hugely honoured to have a broadcaster of such brilliance at the BBC.

"And this is a great example of giving audiences both the best talent and the best value."

The BBC is clamping down on presenters' use of social media.

Davie added: "Gary knows that he has responsibilities to the BBC in terms of his use of social media."