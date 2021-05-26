Stephen Nolan ponders dye as hair goes 'Santa Claus white'

Stephen Nolan shared a picture of his hair with the new wax on Twitter.

Stephen Nolan has admitted he is considering dyeing his hair - prompting much hilarity on his BBC Radio Ulster show.

The popular host told listeners that he had made a trip to the Turkish barbers after coronavirus regulations lifted and his barber couldn't believe how white his hair has gotten.

After being told his hair was "Santa Claus white" the barber got the hair dye ready, when Nolan hesitated he instead tried out a wax which showed him what his hair would be like if dyed.

"I can't believe it either, it's absolutely white now," the radio host said.

"Is it the right thing to do when you get into your late 40s, 50s and you are a bloke, I don't care if people know by the way, but should you dye your hair or should you just let it go grey. What do you all think? Should I dye my hair?"

It was put to him that numerous celebrities, including George Clooney have gone grey and it might look "sexy", Nolan replied "aye right, now I know you're spoofing".

The host then turned the tables on producer Vinny Hurrell accusing him of "having tints for quite a long time".

Hurrell did admit to bleaching his hair during the first lockdown, though Nolan accused his frequent sparring partner of bleaching it "for years".

After much discussion the host said he was going to go-ahead with it, though he did express concern at the potential cost.

"I've decided I'm going to do it, why not, it'll be a little change," Nolan said.

"He basically gave me this wax so you can get used to it, big Audrey went mental, she was thumping me screaming, she said I looked like a lego man, with just this clump of black brown on the top of my head."

Nolan also speculated whether any other BBC Northern Ireland hosts were dyeing their hair.

He mentioned Evening Extra host Declan Harvey, before Hurrell helpfully pointed out he has a shaved head.

Caller Richard from Dundonald urged the host not to go ahead with the decision, saying he'd "look like a schoolboy".

"Grow old gracefully, keep your white hair, that's no problem. Don't be dying your hair whatsoever. You'll look like a clown, honest," he said.

"Stay the way you are, be natural. Nobody will recognise you in town."

However, Nolan was adamant he would go ahead with the move and promised viewers a look on his television show next week.