Stephen Nolan urged to ‘get his Lycra on’ by DUP MLA while speaking about NI Tour de France proposal

BBC NI broadcaster Stephen Nolan has been urged to get his “Lycra on” and take part in the Tour de France by the DUP’s Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

Mr Lyons was speaking on the presenter’s daily morning radio show as the minister was explaining his work on proposals for Northern Ireland and the Republic to make a joint bid to host the opening stages of the famous cycling race.

Mr Lyons and Catherine Martin, Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, met on Wednesday to discuss a potential joint bid to be part of the world-famous cycle race.

The pair have submitted an expression of interest in the formal bidding process to the Tour organisers.

However, the DUP MLA suggested the potential visit of the race to these shores was a “fantastic opportunity” for Mr Nolan himself and said it was something “we all want to see”.

“I think it is time for you to go out there, buy a bike get your Lycra on, get ready,” he said.

“You have a few years to prepare Stephen and I think this is a fantastic opportunity. Imagine the crowds cheering as you cycle towards the finish line somewhere here in Northern Ireland.

“I think that is something we all want to see.”

Responding after the suggestion, Mr Nolan replied: “I am rather disturbed you telling me to get my Lycra on.”

Officials north and south will work together to investigate the potential to host the event in either 2026 or 2027.

Ireland hosted Le Grand Depart in 1998, while Northern Ireland hosted a stage of the Giro D’Italia in 2014.

Earlier this week, Mr Lyons said: “Securing the opening stages of the Tour de France would be a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to feature on the world stage and add to the growing list of major sporting events that have come here in recent years.

“People will fondly remember the success of the Giro d’Italia ‘Big Start’ in 2014 and I am confident that together we would be able to successfully host the Grand Depart.

“Major events such as this not only bring about huge economic benefits but give us a tremendous opportunity to showcase everything that is great about Northern Ireland.”