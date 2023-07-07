Steve-O spoken to by police after stunt near Tower of London

Jackass star Steve-O says he was spoken to by police after a stunt near Tower Bridge (Todd Anthony/Channel 4)

Jackass star Steve-O said he was detained by police officers after performing an unsafe stunt near the Tower of London.

The US comedian and prankster, real name Stephen Glover, described City of London Police as “totally cool” in a Friday Instagram post after he was spoken to by officers yesterday.

Steve-O explained he was in the capital to promote his comedy special on Friday July 14 in London when he jumped from Tower bridge.

He also shared photos of him using an umbrella with a Union Jack and wearing an I Love London T-shirt and British flag-emblazoned socks, hat and shorts.

Steve-O starred in Jackass (Yui Mok/PA)

The images appear to show him performing the stunt where he jumped in the air before plunging into the waters below.

Chief Inspector Rob Bell from the City of London Police said: “Officers were called to Tower Bridge at 4.28pm on Thursday (July 6) to reports of a person in the water close to Tower Bridge.

“The person was spoken to by officers.”

In June, Steve-O kicked off his multimedia comedy show, titled The Bucket List, which he described to the PA news agency last month as something that “pushes everything a lot further than Jackass ever did”.

Johnny Knoxville starred alongside Steve-O in Jackass (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 49-year-old rose to fame on the MTV show and subsequent movies alongside Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera where they performed dangerous and crude pranks.

Many of those taking part were stunt men and extreme sport enthusiasts.

Steve-O is playing two dates in London – the city where he was born – which will be filmed as specials.

The show combines stand-up comedy and video footage of stunts, which he says aim to “literally give you the receipts” for his anecdotes.

Jackass Forever, which featured Knoxville and Steve-O, was released last year.