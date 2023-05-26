Sugababes star reveals Irish ancestry ahead of Belfast show

As nineties and noughties music fans get ready for a night of classic hits from the original Sugababes in Belfast on Friday, one of the band’s members has revealed she has ancestral Irish roots.

Speaking to Radio Ulster, Keisha Buchanan explained how she learned of her Irish lineage through online genealogy company Ancestry.

Speaking to host Connor Phillips alongside her bandmate Siobhan Donaghy, who was born in London to Irish parents, Keisha said: "By the way, can I just say, do you know I’m like 4% Irish? I’m totally left out of the conversation!

“I took an ancestry test and I got like 4% Irish. There’s many things in there, but I’m holding on to the Irish bit,” she continued.

Read more Live at Botanic Gardens 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of Belfast festival

“I love that 4%. With Ancestry, they connect you to cousins as well and I have cousins in Ireland, I just haven’t hit them up yet.”

Siobhan added: “Also, Mutya’s mum has Irish descent too!”

Keisha, Siobhan and Mutya Buena - the original Sugababes trio - are taking the stage in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens on Friday evening, following a successful reunion tour over the last year.

They are the first act to kick off the summertime festival, Live at Botanic Gardens 2023, which will also see Kip Moore, The Classical, Aitch, The Frames and Olly Murs perform at the scenic south Belfast site over the next week.

Frequently touted as one of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century with six number one singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums, the Sugababes have seen various line-ups across the years.

However, the first incarnation of the group, who made up the pop band between 1998 and 2001, have now reformed to become “the talk of the summer festivals including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to demand”.

They lost the right to record and perform under the Sugababes name following a number of radical line-up changes since the band was created 25 years ago.

After briefly reforming under the moniker MKS around 2013, they regained the right to use the name in 2019, which Keisha noted “was a huge moment for us to celebrate”.

She added that their one-off NI show on Friday would be a celebration of all their hits with a live band “and lots of energy”.

Last December, the girl group also released a new album, ‘The Lost Tapes’, to thank those who have supported their journey.