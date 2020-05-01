Sunday with Dearbhail no longer on BBC Radio Ulster line-up

BBC Radio Ulster will no longer be broadcasting Sunday with Dearbhail, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Newry-born presenter Dearbhail McDonald took the helm of her own programme in a station shake-up in October.

It aired from 11am-1pm, bringing an in-depth look at current affairs, interviews, discussion and analysis, including an essential guide to the Sunday papers.

In a statement, Ms McDonald said: "I am incredibly proud of what was achieved with ‘Sunday with Dearbhail’. I had the privilege of collaborating with an outstanding team, at the top of their game, whose hard work, energy and enthusiasm exceeded all expectations.

"I’m grateful to the many guests and, critically, to the listeners who joined us each week for a truly great experience," she said.

A spokesperson for BBC Northern Ireland thanked the broadcaster. They said: "Dearbhail brought a great expertise, energy and warmth to Sunday With Dearbhail on BBC Radio Ulster. We thank her for her contribution to the station and wish her every success for the future.”

It's not believed Ms McDonald will be presenting any other programmes on BBC Radio Ulster. A BBC spokesperson said: "We don’t comment on individual contracts."

The BBC Radio Ulster schedule says there are no further upcoming episodes of the programme. The corporation did not reveal what will replace it.

Ms McDonald (42) was formerly business editor of Independent News and Media group after joining the group as legal editor in 2006. She is author of Bust: How The Courts Have Exposed The Rotten Heart Of The Irish Economy.