Taylor Swift in Belfast: She was ‘lovely, warm and so friendly,’ says Shu restaurant owner

Taylor Swift pictured with the staff in The Tipsy Bird on Friday. Picture: The Tipsy Bird.

Taylor Swift is “lovely, warm and friendly” according to staff who served her at a Belfast restaurant.

It’s been confirmed that the pop superstar enjoyed a weekend in the city enjoying local hospitality, after earlier rumours circulated on social media that the megastar was in Northern Ireland.

It was claimed she was snapped while attending the wrap party for ‘Conversations With Friends’ which began filming in Belfast in April and features her boyfriend Joe Alwyn among the cast.

Alan Reid, owner of Shu on the Lisburn Road, said Taylor, her boyfriend and a small party booked one of the private dining rooms in the upper house of the restaurant on Thursday night.

He said: “The staff who looked after her and other members of the staff who were working that night all said she was lovely, warm and friendly.

“She was pretty laidback about getting her photographs taken with everyone and couldn’t have been nicer, but she asked that the photographs not be put up on social media until the weekend was over. Of course we respected that.

“We’ve had quite a few well-known faces in here over the years including Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kit Harrington so now we can add Taylor Swift to that list.

“It’s great to have had the opportunity to look after someone like Taylor.”

Cocktail bar The Tipsy Bird confirmed the 11-time Grammy Award winner was in the bar on Friday night and shared a picture of Swift posing with staff.

Their post on Monday said: “We have some news. Big news actually.

“The one and only Taylor Swift graced us with her presence last Friday night.

“Taylor was here to support her boyfriend Joe who has just wrapped up filming the TV series ‘Conversations with Friends’.

“We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team.

“Taylor, if you fancy being a Tipsy Bird another night in the future, you know where to find us!

“Oh, and if anyone wants to join us for Margaritas that are good enough for T-Swizzle just click the book now button.”

Commenting on the post, Swifties including Rachel Lawrence, wrote: “Aww. this statement is so true, Taylor is such a sweetheart.”

Erik Soltero added: “Nice guys. So happy y’all look. Taylor is amazing. Love her.”

Antrim musician Tiernan Heffron said “it’s not everyday” Swift walks into your gig and stays for the three-hour long set.

"She was the most lovely person,” he wrote on Facebook. “She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come #22.”

Local Swift fans were on high alert all weekend and struggled to cope with the idea that their idol could just be around the corner.

One commented: “What’s the point in living in Belfast if I didn’t even randomly bump into Taylor swift?”

Another wrote: “Taylor Swift is in Belfast… she is in the same country as me I need an oxygen tank.”

There was a similar reaction in May when rumours began to circulate online that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer had flown into the city.

The rumours prompted many humorous memes and comments, with people offering to be her tour guide or inviting her for drinks. Others apologised for the dismal weather.

TV drama Conversations with Friends is the follow up to last year’s hugely successful Normal People, which was filmed in Dublin where the novel by Sally Rooney is set.

Conversations with Friends, which follows two best friends, and former lovers, and their relationship with an older married couple, will be in the same format as last year’s hit BBC show.

It centres on the lives of 21 year old Trinity student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, her friend Bobbi (American Honey star Sasha Lane) and couple, Nick – played by Alwyn – and Melissa Girls actress Jemima Kirke).

The series will air on BBC Three and the Hulu streaming service.

Rooney’s latest novel – Beautiful World, Where Are You – became Ireland’s best-selling fiction title of 2021 just three days after it was released last week.