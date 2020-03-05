Tele readers' pictures: Characters of World Book Day in Northern Ireland 2020

Finn Munn, (9), from Newtownards as Sirius Black from Harry Potter and Prisoner of Azkaban

Sean Gallagher from Belfast as Dumbledore

This is Conor (7) and Sophie(5) Hallett dressed up for World Book Day. Sophie is Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Conor is Mr Stink.

Ben (Dennis the Menace) and Charlie Cranston (Horrid Henry) age 6 from Portadown

Orlaith Keenan (7) as Mrs Hinch

This is Shannon Kirk (6) from north Belfast

Noah Moley Fitzpatrick, age 6, from Bessbrook

Sophia Hislop, age 6

Kendall aged 3 from Lisburn

Kara and Keava Mcloughlin ages 7 and Kai Mcloughlin aged 9 from Rathfriland

Left to right: David 10, Bronagh 3, Bradley 8 from Newtownabbey

Max and Fifi Jackson aged 9 and 7 from Bangor, Co Down

Leah Graham age 8 from Carrickfergus as Matilda

Olivia Virtue, age 5, from Dromore, Co Tyrone as the Princess in Black

Matthew Taylor age 10 from Ahoghill

Iris (5) from Armagh.

Sophia Hatfield, aged 6 years from Bangor

Ava Hancock (5) from Magherafelt

Logan Virtue, age 8 from Dromore, Co Tyrone as 'Fing'

Jay Ferguson Age 5 From Kilkeel

Mrs Connery, Principal of Strathearn with some of the preparatory department pupils

Ruadh Smith Age 8 Belfast

This is Blake, 5, from Maghera.

Adam & Ben McMaster- age 9 – who are dressed as ‘The Wimpy Kid’ and the dinosaur and the kid Jamie from the Dinosaurs Cove book series.

4 staff members from Camphill PS

Charley Mullan, 8 years old from Newtownabbey

Maria aged 5 as Mrs Hinch.

Michael aged 10 who "didn't want to dress up so made his own book about himself and went to school in his own clothes".

Alfie Crothers (6) from Downpatrick as Dennis the Menace

Emily, aged 5, from Ballymena

Josh McCormick (5) as Jack and The Beanstalk

Tyler (9) and Cole (4) McMaster, from Moneyrea

Ellie Sterritt aged 5 from Portadown.

Annie Forrest, aged 3 from Moneymore

Imogen McArdle Age 5 County Armagh

Cara, age 5 from Belfast as Mrs Large from Five Minutes Peace

Zach Armstrong age 4

Lachlan Harkin, 4 months old, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Charlie O'Rourke, age 8, from Belfast dressed as TinTin

Muhammad Janata Afnan aged 9, from Belfast

Leah Dunlop Age 7 Holywood

Casey Murphy Craigavon Age 9

Robbie Hayes 7 years old from Belfast dressed up as a Northern Ireland footballer

Mylah Gracey age 3 as Coco Chanel

Theodore Moffett (5) from Coleraine as Peter Pan

Eva (5) from Belfast as Matilda

Summer, age 7, Belfast as the Guinness World Book of Records 2020

Aoife Finlayson, 5 years old, Banbridge

Tommy Kennedy aged 8 from Ballymoney as Paddington Bear

Abie mcguigan, 10, Belfast

Alfie (8) and Annie Rose (7) from Downpatrick

James Lynch, age 4 from west Belfast as Harry Potter

Ollie Beatty aged 5

Kurtis weir Age 8 Portavogie

Hollie White Age 4 From Ballyclare

Aodhan (8) and James Sloan (10), Newry

Zack Clarke Age 5 From Finaghy, Belfast

Caoimhe McConville Aged 5 from Newry

Conor Cranney, age 9, The Golden Ticket - Mayobridge

Katie Cranney, age 6, The Book Fairy - Mayobridge

Sebastian Duncan, age 4, Ballyhackamore

Ava Rose Browne, aged 6 from Fermanagh

Emily as Peter Rabbit and Lily-Jane as a Cut Throat Celt.

Aimme Nugent & Sienna Osborne both age 7

Charlie Ferris Age 8 Dundonald

Jimmy Callacher Age 5 Dundonald

William age 6 from Bangor

Ellie age 5 from Bangor

Benji (10) and Jacob (6)

Kaidn dressed as Wimpy Kid and Jaxon dressed as Peter Rabbit. From Warrenpoint.

Enzo Ellis, aged 8 from Bangor dressed as Steve in Diamond Armour from Minecraft

Lily-Mae McGlone. Age 8 from Ballyhalbert

Caragh, 3

Alexis Ganno, age 5, west Belfast. Dressed as Snow White

Jasmine Culbert age 7 from Portadown

Bella McEvoy age 7 from Moira as the BFG

Sam Little age 9, as Harry Potter and sister Bethany (7) as Little Red Riding Hood. From Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh

Archie Russell age 7 from Portadown, Co Armagh

Eva & Katie Donnelly (8&5 yrs) from Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Cara Slean aged 7 from Pomeroy

Brooke Swaffield (4) from Seymour Hill

Teachers from Mossley Primary School. L-R: Matthew Fraser, Peter Moreland, Jack Fleming, Jonathan Henry

Georgia Robinson Age 7 Newtownards

Faith Baker from Crumlin Co. Antrim. Age 8 Dressed as Cat in the Hat

Grace Baker from Crumlin, Co Antrim Age 8. Dressed as Charlotte's Web

Robbie (6) as Pikachu. Jayden (4) as Cat in the Hat, from Tullyally, Londonderry

Caitlin O'Hare (9) from north Belfast as Gangsta Granny

Blake Bailie, aged 2 from east Belfast

Lydia Harvey, age 11 from Newtownabbey

Lexi aged 8, from Carnmoney, as Willy Wonka.

Alfie Maitland-McCarthy (5) from Downpatrick as Woody from Toy Story

Eva is age 8 and is dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Mya is age 5 and is dressed as the Cat in the Hat. Coen is 9 months and is dressed as Paddington Bear. From Mallusk, Newtownabbey.

Tyler Patterson. Age 6 from Tullycarnet, Dundonald

Che (6) from west Belfast

Reuben McClean age 7 from Bangor

Rebecca Gordon Age 11 Ballywalter

Owen Bunting, 3 from Greenisland

Kara Green (8) from Bangor

Leyton Savage (5)

Riley James Bailey-Black as Mr Bean 18 months from Belfast

Jax Bennett, 4, from east Belfast as Black Panther

Amanda-May, age 7 from Antrim

Laylah Mcnulty, 4, from Newtownstewart

Emeli age 6 from Belfast dressed as Goldilocks

Fraser Rennie (8) from Bangor is dressed up as a Knight of the Round Table.

Mikey Redgwell aged 4 from Carrickfergus

Hayley Kernohan aged 4 dressed as Little Red Riding Hood

Abi-Mae Smyth age 3 from Belfast

Jude aged 5 from Randalstown as Alvin The Chipmunk

Mason Russell, age 6 from Dundonald

Abby Preston (7) from north Belfast

Phoebe Mullen aged 5 from Ballywalter dressed up as Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Emma Dumigan, aged 6 from Newtownabbey as Bo Peep from Toy Story

Abiageal Prunty age 3 as Little Red Riding Hood

Darragh & David Irvine aged 8 from Glenavy

Oliver (6) from Carrickfergus

Darci-Rose (4) from Bushmills

Aoibheann Jordan age 4 as Cinderella adn Annie Jordan age 2 as Rapunzel

Harley McBride (10) from Portavogie as the Genie from Aladdin

Bracken McBride aged 7 from Portavogie as Slinky from Toy Story

Abigail Potter, aged 5 from Ahoghill. She dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz

Freddie Hutchinson age 5 from Belfast as Peter Rabbit

Noah Doyle, age 5 from Belfast as The Cat in the Hat

Imogen Smylie aged 6 from Antrim as Barbie

Kacie - Leigh, aged 4, from Ballycastle dressed as The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Ryley Walker age 7 from Belfast

Catherine & Josh Kee age 8 and 5 from Eglinton

Evan Simpson age 7 from Newtownabbey as the Big Bad Wolf