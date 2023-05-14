‘Thank you, ma’am’ – Paddington bear having tea with the late Queen given Bafta

The memorable moment TV Bafta award has been given to Paddington bear having tea with the late Queen during the Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace celebrations on the BBC. (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films/PA) — © Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films

The memorable moment TV Bafta award has been given to Paddington bear having tea with the late Queen during the Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace celebrations on the BBC.

Actor Simon Farnaby, who played a footman in the video and went on stage to accept the gong, called the segment a “lovingly handcrafted moment” that also served as “a farewell” to the longest serving British monarch.

Farnaby added: “She had a very joyful Jubilee tea that day… The person who most deserve this award is no longer with us, we can only accept it on her behalf and say ‘Thank you, ma’am, for everything.”

Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw who also appeared on stage at the Bafta, was seen in the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch.

The cartoon bear visited Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea and the Queen produced a marmalade sandwich from her handbag.

After the Queen’s death in September, mourners left teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches among the floral tributes which amassed outside royal residences.

The moment beat the finale of comedy series Derry Girls, where the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace, and Nick and Charlie’s first kiss in LGBT+ series Heartstopper.

Stranger Things, where Max is rescued from the demonic Vecna through the playing of her favourite song Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, The Real Mo Farah’s revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK and The Traitors final roundtable were also among the nominees.