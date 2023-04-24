The Academy announces dates for the 2024 Oscars (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The date of the 2024 Oscars ceremony has been announced.

The 96th Annual Academy awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 10 2024.

The news was announced by US broadcaster ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday.

Dates for key events, including the nomination period, the annual Oscar Nominees luncheon, and the Governors ball, were also announced.

The 2023 Oscars saw sci-fi epic film Everything Everywhere All At Once dominate, winning awards in several major categories.

The film took home best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor and best directors for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.