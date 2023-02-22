The Answer: NI rock band make desperate appeal after equipment stolen in Birmingham

NI rock band The Answer who have made a desperate appeal after their equipment was stolen in Birmingham

Northern Irish rock band The Answer have said their hearts are “ripped out” after their equipment and tour van were stolen in Birmingham.

The band, who originate from Downpatrick, took to social media to say their Gibson Les Paul Tobacco burst guitar, Yamaha Bass BB, pedal board alongside their radio microphones, luggage, and a Marshall TSL amplifier were among the items stolen.

Their tour van was also stolen during the robbery which they said took place outside a Premier Inn near the Birmingham NEC.

"The gear was on its way to Bristol for rehearsals for the forthcoming March & April tour.” said the band on a post on social media.

"The touring business for all bands is hard enough at the best of times so it rips the heart out of all the preparation and hard work that goes into putting a tour together when scumbag thieves do s**t like this.

"We remain undeterred. To all other bands, please stay vigilant.”

Fronted by Cormac Neeson and Paul Mahon, The Answer have sold over 100,00 records worldwide. They famously served as AC/DC’s opening act for their Black Ice World Tour in 2008.

They are due to release their 7th studio album ‘Sundowners’ next month, their first in almost seven years.

The rockers have asked for anyone offered the chance to buy the stolen equipment particularly in the West Midlands area to contact them by calling 07802 498905.