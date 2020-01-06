The fashion winners and losers at the Golden Globes
Big sleeves, long trains and transparent gowns dominated the red carpet at Hollywood’s first awards ceremony of 2020. And while many of the stars dazzled at the Golden Globes with their designer ensembles, there was the usual bevy of Beverly Hills beauties who missed the mark with fashion faux pas. Stephanie Bell casts a critical eye over who wore it well... and who should sack the stylist.
The awards for Best Dressed go to ...
Sofia Vergara
She showed off her hourglass figure to perfection in a wine red coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with gold beaded trim. The 47-year-old Modern Family star carried off the look with glittering Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings and a silk snap purse with an embellished handle.
Jennifer Aniston
The 50-year-old looked beautiful in a classic black dress by Dior Haute Couture which she teamed with a vintage Cartier necklace.
The strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and fishtail finish and belt managed to be both simple and show stopping on the star of The Morning Show.
Scarlett Johansson
The star of Marriage Story looked glam as the lady in red with a sensational, plunging frock by Vera Wang.
The gown featured a lengthy train and the 35-year-old added a glittering choker by Bulgari.
Kerry Washington
The 42-year-old showed up in one of the most risque outfits of the night.
The actress arrived on the red carpet wearing only a chic Altuzarra blazer with a sparkly body chain underneath and a high-slit satin skirt. Daring and different!
Helen Mirren
The Queen of style dazzled at the awards in a crimson gown which featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a thin matching belt showing off her slender waist.
Nominated for best actress, the 74-year-old donned $4m worth of Harry Winston diamonds including a cascading diamond drop necklace, cluster earrings with ruby drops and a cluster diamond ring.
Taylor Swift
The young songstress brought a touch of spring to the event with her dramatic floral Etro gown in blue, yellow and teal.
The dress featured a long train, a sweetheart neckline and cut-out detail at the midriff. The 30-year-old paired the gown with blue satin Christian Louboutin sandals.
Ana de Armas
The Knives Out star looked stunning in a midnight blue sequin gown by Ralph and Russo.
The 31-year-old Cuban actress dazzled in the full length strapless dress. She wore her dark hair in an elegant up-do and completed the look with sapphires and diamonds by Tiffany & Co.
Jodie Comer
The Killing Eve actress made quite an impression with her vibrant emerald green silk Mary Katrantzou gown with puff sleeves and a demure neckline.
The sculptured dress was carried off to perfection by the star (26) who paired it with delicate diamond earrings and a chic Jimmy Choo clutch bag.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Fleabag star and Killing Eve writer made a style statement by ditching a dress in favour of a plunging black and gold sequinned trouser suit by Ralph & Russo.
The 34-year-old star, who picked up the Best Comedy Actress gong at the glittering ceremony, teamed the suit with a pair of black diamond stud earrings and simple satin heels.
Olivia Colman
The 45-year-old looked every inch the star in a red tailored gown with dramatic over-sized shoulder pads and a long train.
The winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Olivia teamed her dress with a marble clutch bag, diamond earrings and an ERA 50:50 statement ring, which campaigns for gender balance and equal representation of women on screen.
And the awards for Worst Dressed go to ...
Jennifer Lopez
Her over-the-top gown by Valentino was the butt of many a social media joke.
The 50-year-old arrived at the event in a huge green, white and gold gown with an oversized bow which had social media commentators comparing her to a gift-wrapped Christmas parcel.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The 47-year-old made quite an entrance in a bizarre caramel-coloured gown by Fendi which she teamed with simple silver sandals.
The Shakespeare in Love actress left little to the imagination with the see-through ruffled number which consisted of a tiered dress with a high neck, long sleeves and a matching bra and panties which were clearly visible through the sheer fabric.
Lucy Boynton
The Politician actress hit the red carpet in a strange silver gown designed by Louis Vuitton.
The 25-year-old, who has been dating Rami Malek since meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, dripped in metallic shine as she made her entrance in the full length lame number which she teamed with silver eyeshadow and silver nails.
Cate Blanchett
The star (50) looked like she'd sprouted wings in a curious yellow creation by Mary Katrantzou.
She certainly made heads turn with the unusual gown which featured wing-like pleated cape sleeves and a barely-there diamond studded bodice. Or perhaps it was more of a double-take.
Charlize Theron
Alas, the beautiful drape of her gown was unfortunately not enough to make up for its awful bright green colour.
The 44-year-old teamed the one shoulder dress - which was draped over a wire-framed sheer corset - with a choker necklace. And what on earth was that trailing black cloak about?
Michelle Williams
She may have won the prize for best acceptance speech but the 39-year-old wasn't winning any awards for fashion at the Globes.
Her custom-made Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder gown in a ghastly shade of peach appeared dull against the glamour of the event.
Shailene Woodley
The Big Little Lies star opted for a figure-hugging Balmain dress which failed to sparkle despite its many sequins.
The black and blue halter neck dress with its high thigh slit skirt should have flattered the 28-year-old's beautiful figure but somehow it just managed to make her look drab.
Lorene Scafaria
The Hustlers director (41) looked like she was turning up for a boardroom meeting rather than a glitzy awards show.
The dogtooth check of the full length frock just didn't fit with the glam of the evening although the elegant shape of the dress was flattering.