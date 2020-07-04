The Hollywood mogul and Hurley: How Liz made peace with Steve Bing

Against all odds Steve Bing and Liz Hurley settled their differences but even this was not enough to protect him from his demons, writes Donal Lynch

In the place he called home for 10 years, the Bel Air Hotel in LA, there might have been someone to stop Steve Bing. A friendly groundskeeper might have seen him, a maid might have walked in on him. But in the relative anonymity of a luxury skyscraper in Century City, there was no one to intervene as he walked into mid-air and fell 27 stories to his death.