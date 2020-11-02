The Northman: Actors brave cold as filming continues in shadow of Helen's Tower

Campfire: Members of the cast and crew working on the set of The Northman

A Viking camp appeared over the Halloween holiday in Co Down, as filming of the latest Nicole Kidman movie continued.

Scenes from The Northman were shot on Friday in Helen's Tower Wood, just below Helen's Tower, which sits between Newtownards and Bangor.

Bearded men in tunics mingled with horses amid tents lined with banners, as crew warmed themselves by campfires in the freezing cold.

Billed as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, the movie is directed by Robert Eggers and stars Academy Award winner Kidman, Icelandic pop star Björk, Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy and Swedish True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgård, to name just a few.

Filming has also been taking place high in the Mournes recently, with other scenes being shot near Larne, and on Inishowen peninsula, Co Donegal.

The Mournes have already proven themselves to filmmakers in need of a backdrop from the middle ages or for a fantasy setting, with HBO's Game of Thrones also showing off their majesty to a global audience.