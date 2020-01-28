The Sun's Dan Wootton takes over Eamonn Holmes' TalkRadio drivetime slot

Showbiz journalist Dan Wootton will take over from Eamonn Holmes on TalkRadio's drivetime radio show.

The 36-year-old, who currently hosts a weekly show on the station, will continue his roles as Executive Editor and columnist at The Sun.

It comes weeks after Wootton broke the story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to move to Canada and step down as senior royals.

New Zealand-born Wootton said: “I’m so excited to take on an expanded role at News UK, and build on the excitement and energy I’ve enjoyed so much on my weekly show on TalkRadio.

“Eamonn is broadcasting royalty, and I’ve learned so much from him. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to carry on the conversation at Drivetime, building on Eamonn’s amazing success.

“My show will have the breaking news of the day and the biggest newsmakers, combined with feisty political debate and A-list guests.”

Wootton has made appearances as a show business presenter on ITV breakfast shows Lorraine and Daybreak.

He was a regular contributor and panelist on Big Brother's Bit on the Side, which ran until 2018, and has won three British Press Awards for his journalism.

Wootton will take over from Holmes (60) in late February, hosting the drivetime show from Monday to Thursday.

The Press Gazette reports that according to Wootton, "Holmes is too busy at the age of 60 to keep up the daily show alongside his commitments on ITV’s This Morning, various documentaries and his football podcast, but he will continue to appear on TalkRadio and its sister station TalkSport".

Belfast presenter Holmes faced immense backlash after he branded Meghan Markle "awful, woke, weak, manipulative and spoilt" on the radio show earlier this month.

"I just find her incredibly irritating," Holmes said live on air.

"I've never met her but when I look at her, I think, I don't like you.

"They may well both be somewhat damaged but she is a manipulator, she is a controller, you mark my words."

Holmes took up the 4-7pm slot in January 2018.

The This Morning presenter admitted his job on Talk Radio was a "revelation" after years of getting up for breakfast TV, because he could get a lie-in or stay up late.

Representatives for Mr Holmes have been contacted for comment.