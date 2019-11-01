Thousands join Derry's Halloween celebrations

The annual Halloween Carnival reached a dramatic conclusion on Thursday night as the annual Carnival Parade and Fireworks display took place along the banks of the River Foyle which drew an audience of tens of thousands. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.19

Ghosts and ghouls stalked the ancient streets of Londonderry last night as the city's massive Halloween festival reached its spectacular climax.

The Foyleside city proudly claims to have the greatest Halloween celebrations in the world, as well as the biggest Halloween parade in Europe.

It even sports a skeleton on its coat of arms, in a gruesome heraldic reference to the 17th century siege that reduced the bulk of its starving inhabitants to little more than bags of skin and bone.

Last night the steep streets and lanes of the walled city came alive with the undead as thousands locals in gruesome guises terrified throngs of tourists with a graveyard's worth of spooky, gore-spattered disguises.

Carnival artists, dancers and circus performers from communities across the north-west and beyond joined the city's Samhain Parade, which culminated with a breathtaking fireworks festival.

A decades-old tradition in the city, the fireworks extravaganza lit up the night sky, the multicoloured starbursts mirrored in the wide bend of the Foyle.

While spectres were haunting Derry, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service was thankfully reporting a relatively quiet night. In a 9.30pm update, the service said: "The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service is responding to calls associated with Halloween night celebrations, with the situation remaining relatively quiet.

"Between 6pm and 9pm, NIFRS regional control centre received 49 emergency calls and fire crews have responded to 29 operational incidents.

"The majority of these incidents have involved small bonfires and rubbish."

Meanwhile, in Salem Massachusetts, scene of notorious 17th century witchcraft trials, Halloween revellers took to the historic town's cobblestoned streets in a freaky parade of ghouls and goblins.

This year's Salem celebrations also featured a classic rock concert.

Disappointingly, the Grateful Dead were not on the bill.