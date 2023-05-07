Tom Cruise tells King ‘you can be my wingman any time’ at concert spectacular

Top Gun star Tom Cruise has paid the ultimate tribute to the King, telling him: “You can be my wingman any time”, as a host of stars celebrated the coronation.

Lionel Richie brought the house down as the royal family took to their feet – including Charles and Queen Camilla – and danced to his 80s hit All Night Long during the musical extravaganza at Windsor Castle.

Prince George with his father the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, during the Coronation Concert (Stefan Rousseau/PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

The Prince of Wales gave the most passionate tribute of the night, telling his father before 20,000 spectators gathered in the grounds of Windsor: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

The Coronation Concert hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville saw the King’s life celebrated, from his role in the Armed Forces to his passion for the arts and his charitable work through the Prince’s Trust.

A host of celebrities recorded messages for Charles or highlighted little known facts, and Hollywood star Cruise delivered his tribute while at the controls of his Top Gun Warbird plane.

Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA) — © Steve Parsons

Highlighting the fact that Charles was qualified as a helicopter pilot, he said: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

When William took to the stage he delighted his daughter Princess Charlotte, who could be seen pointing out her father to brother Prince George.

From the stage on the castle’s picturesque east terrace, the prince made a poignant reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

He told his newly-crowned father Charles: “She would be a very proud mother.”

William, a future king himself, also made his own historic pledge as he thanked the millions who serve in the military, schools, NHS and local communities, saying: “I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth.”