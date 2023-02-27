Traitors cloak and Strictly paddle among prizes up for grabs for Red Nose Day

A cloak from The Traitors, Craig Revel Horwood’s number 10 paddle from Strictly Come Dancing and Graham Norton’s jacket are among the prizes which will be for grabs as part of the upcoming Red Nose Day.

The Telly Treasures giveaway was announced in a trailer fronted by Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan and Am I Being Unreasonable? actor Lenny Rush – who revealed some of the other items from beloved BBC shows which are available to win.

Earrings worn by EastEnders’ Pat Butcher, the stunt double suit donned by Killing Eve’s Villanelle, and the 13th Doctor’s T-shirt are also among the items.

Pat’s earrings from EastEnders (RedNoseDay/BBC/PA)

A Waterloo Road school jumper, tie and blazer; a judges’ badge and Brit crew pants from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK; a winner’s trophy from Pointless; the tie and coat worn by the title character in psychological crime thriller Luther and Hacker’s bowl from CBBC also feature.

The prize draw is free to enter, but entrants can choose to make a donation to Comic Relief appeal if they wish.

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help those affected by the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

Graham Norton (RedNoseDay/BBC/PA)

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor of BBC Entertainment, said: “This is a fantastic chance for Telly Treasure hunters to win and own a bit of BBC TV magic and to help raise awareness of Comic Relief which changes the lives of people for the better.”

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.