Tributes flood in for 'bubbly and funny' social media star Kailum O'Connor (21) after tragic death

Floods of tributes have been paid to a popular Co Down social media star after he passed away suddenly earlier this week.

Kailum O'Connor died unexpectedly at his home on Monday just hours after he had been reported missing and a search had begun.

The 21-year-old, who grew up in Co Cork but had moved to Ballynahinch with his family, had over 325,000 followers across his social media channels including TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

He rose to fame after a video of him dancing to a Nicki Minaj song gained more than 10 million views on Facebook.

While the former St Colman's High School and Sixth Form College pupil was known for his comedic social media content, he also used his platform to promote positive body image, self-acceptance and taking a stand against bullying.

Following his death, Kailum's cousin David Lowrey posted on Facebook: "I've said it before and I'll say it again. Please, please speak out If you're ever feeling low.

"You won't be a burden or a melt. We all have our demons. Let's start helping each other through them. Even if we don't talk I'm here for you.

"Head up everyone well all get through this. Love you all and keep in mind I'm here day or night. And remember this pain is temporary. If you go you're gone forever. "

A fan who had followed the social media star for years described Kailum as "a light in this world".

"Mental health is an awful awful disease," Sarah Gormley, from Strabane, wrote on Facebook.

"I’ve watched his videos for years and enjoyed the laughs and showing others his comedic side. Then he stopped posting and made TikToks and he smashed that also. He was a light in this world but the world was dark to him.

"I really hope his family and friends get through this. So much bad is happening in the world right now and to lose someone so bubbly and funny is so disheartening.

"Rest in peace Kailum O'Connor. I will continue to rewatch your videos."

Kailum is survived by his parents Sharon and Mark, step-father Barry and younger siblings Kodie and Krystal.

His wake and funeral will be private due to current social distancing restrictions.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline 0808 808 8000