Tributes paid to US author Cormac McCarthy who has died aged 89

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who has Irish roots was 89-years-old when he passed away.

A statement issued by his publisher Penguin Random House gave no details about the cause of death.

His novels include All The Pretty Horses, No Country For Old Men and the award-winning The Road.

Stephen King has lead tributes online.

“Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89," he tweeted.

"He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing.”

McCarthy was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 20, 1933.

He was one of six children born to Gladys Christina McGrail and Charles Joseph McCarthy.

His family was Irish Catholic tracing their ancestors back to Munster in the Republic.