Try the Belfast Telegraph's bumper Easter quiz

MIXED UP FACES: Pictured are six well-known Northern Ireland personalities whose faces have been jumbled up. In each case the hair is from one personality, the eyes and nose from another and the mouth from yet another. Can you name the famous faces we've used... and identify which portion of each picture belongs to whom?

Put your feet up over the holidays and test your friends with these 50 general knowledge questions over five categories.

SPORT

1. Which Northern Ireland footballer broke the record for international appearances by a UK footballer last week?

2. Tennis star Andy Murray revealed what his ideal job would be once he retires from the sport. What would he like to do?

3. Golf’s US Masters starts next week. Who will be defending the green jacket?

4. Which famous motoring name returned to the Formula One Grand Prix scene for the first time in 60 years last week?

5. Current Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes last weekend, but how many Driver’s Championships has he won in total?

Lewis Hamilton

6. Northern Ireland missed out on this summer’s European Football Championships, but which ground will host the final on Sunday, July 11?

7. The Glazer family, who own Manchester United, also own which American Football team that won the Superbowl in January?

8. Liverpool won the 2019/20 Premier League, the first time they had lifted the trophy. But how many different teams have won the Premier League since it started in 1992/93?

9. Magherafelt born Simone Magill is a striker for the Northern Ireland woman’s football team, but which club does she play for in the English Women’s Super League?

10. Footballer Dion Charles won his first international cap for Northern Ireland against the USA in March, but which English League club does he play for?

POLITICS

1. Which MLA received a three day ban from speaking in the Assembly last week after calling an SDLP colleague “a little Irelander”?

2. Sinn Fein confirmed that two supporters who help run the party’s Facebook accounts are based in which eastern European country?

3. UTV Political Editor Ken Reid called time on his career this week, but how many years has he been working as a journalist?

Ken Reid

4. Tracey Magee has taken over as UTV Political Editor, but what was her job before moving into journalism?

5. Arlene Foster is Northern Ireland’s First Minister, but what was her maiden name before she was married?

6. How many departmental ministers sit on the NI Executive?

7. Which often controversial GAA expert hit out after being cut off during an RTE debate on Irish unification last week?

8. Which country’s parliament last week unanimously approved legislation that would give couples who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth three days’ paid leave?

US president Joe Biden (AP)

9. Joe Biden was elected as the latest President of the United States in January. How many US Presidents have there now been?

10. Colum Eastwood is MP for Foyle, but who did he replace in the 2019 general election?

GENERAL NEWS

1. Which north coast school became the first Catholic primary in Northern Ireland to confirm a change to integrated status last week?

2. Last week it was revealed that which language is the second most common behind English spoken by schoolchildren in Northern Ireland?

3. A campaign has been launched to ban the post-Brexit travel plans for honeybees from which European country into the UK?

4. For almost a week a 400m long container ship blocked which important trade route before finally being freed on March 30?

5. Which historic European city last week banned large cruise ships from entering its port?

6. Sir Bob Geldof last week announced that which city would be hosting the prestigious One Young World global summit in 2023?

Bob Geldof

7. Which town was last week named the best to live in Northern Ireland by the Sunday Times?

8. It was revealed last week that Denise Coates CBE, the boss of a company founded 20 years ago, earned a personal salary and benefits of £469m in the last year. Which company does she work for?

9. Which car company had to apologise last week after an April Fool’s Joke, made a day early and declaring it would be changing its name to reflect an electric car future, was taken seriously by the world media?

10. Arlene Foster is First Minister in Northern Ireland, Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland. Who is First Minister in Wales?

ENTERTAINMENT

1. Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald joined the cast of Line of Duty for Season 6 — but which popular 1996 film saw her appear in her first acting role?

2. Which Belfast born actor is set to play Boris Johnson in a new Sky TV series This Sceptred Isle based on the early days of Covid-19?

3. House prices in which Northern Ireland city have been rising since it became home to ITV drama series Marcella, starring Anna Friel?

4. Popular presenter Frank Mitchell left UTV last week, but what is his real name?

Frank Mitchell

5. An electronic pop duo from Northern Ireland have muscled their way to two BRIT Award nominations. What do the two Belfast DJs call themselves?

6. An audience of 3,500 will be allowed to attend the Euro-vision Song Contest in May — but which country is hosting this year’s extravaganza?

7. Which US pop star admitted that she “cried for weeks through embarrassment” after watching a documentary about her career?

8. It hasn’t been a great year for cinema, but The Oscars will go ahead. Which film received the most nominations (10) across the categories for the 2021 awards?

9. The school featured in Lisa McGee’s hit TV comedy Derry Girls is based on which real life school in her native Derry?

10. Esteemed Northern Ireland actor Ian McElhinney played which character in the hit TV series Game of Thrones?

PUB QUIZ

1. Simone Williams entered the Guinness Book of Records recently for having the world’s largest what?

2. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their wedding anniversary on April 29, but how many years will William and Kate have been married?

3. Which country in the world is made up of the most islands?

4. Netflix has become hugely popular in the past couple of years, but what year was the movie streaming service founded in?

5. King Henry VIII famously had six wives, but which order did he marry them in?

6. The US state of Texas is known for having some strange laws, but what is it illegal to put on your neighbour’s cow?

7. Unicorns don’t exist, but if they did what is the official name for a group of them?

8. Coprastastaphobia is the fear of what?

9. The Bronte sisters are famous in the literary world, but how many novels did Emily Bronte write?

10. What type of woollen headwear is named after a battle which took place in the Crimean War?

All the answers to our Easter quiz

SPORT

1 Steven Davis, 2 Become a golf caddie, 3 Dustin Johnston, 4 Aston Martin, 5 Seven, 6 Wembley Stadium, 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 Seven — Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool, 9 Everton, 10 Accrington Stanley

POLITICS

1 Jim Allister, 2 Serbia, 3 44 years, 4 Tax Inspector, 5 Arlene Kelly, 6 Ten — the First Minister, the Deputy First Minister and eight other government department ministers, 7 Joe Brolly, 8 New Zealand, 9 46, 10 Sinn Fein’s Elisha McCallion

GENERAL NEWS

1 Seaview Primary, Glenarm, 2 Polish, 3 Italy, 4 Suez Canal, 5 Venice, 6 Belfast, 7 Holywood, 8 Online betting firm Bet365, 9 Volkswagen — announced a name change to Voltswagan of America in the USA, 10 Mark Drakeford

ENTERTAINMENT

1 Trainspotting, 2 Kenneth Branagh, 3 Lisburn, 4 Francis McClorey, 5 Bicep, 6 Holland, 7 Britney Spears, 8 Mank, 9 Thornhill College, 10 Ser Barristan Selmy

PUB QUIZ

1 The world’s largest female afro hairstyle, 2 10, 3 Sweden, which has more than 220,000 islands, 4 1997, 5 Catherine of Aragon; Anne Boleyn; Jane Seymour; Anne of Cleves; Catherine Howard; Catherine Parr, 6 Graffiti, 7 A blessing, 8 Constipation, 9 One — Wuthering Heights, 10 Balaclava

MIXED-UP FACES

The six personalities featured here are Gloria Hunniford, James Nesbitt, George Best, Nadine Coyle, Rory McIlroy and Adrian Dunbar.

Picture 1: Gloria’s hair, Rory’s eyes, James’s mouth.

Picture 2: George’s hair, Nadine’s eyes, Adrian’s mouth.

Picture 3: Adrian’s hair, Gloria’s eyes, George’s mouth.

Picture 4: Rory’s hair, George’s eyes, Gloria’s mouth.

Picture 5: James’s hair, Adrian’s eyes, Nadine’s mouth.

Picture 6: Nadine’s hair, James’s eyes, Rory’s mouth