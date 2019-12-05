TV presenter Eamonn Holmes celebrates 60th birthday in Vienna

Broadcaster whisked off to Austria by his wife Ruth

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has said he feels "so lucky" to have celebrated his 60th birthday in style this week.

Although the Belfast-born star is not especially keen on birthday bashes, his glamorous wife - This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford - wasn't letting his 60th pass without a party.

In addition to organising a surprise party for her hubby, thoughtful Ruth had set up a surprise trip to Vienna - a city the former St Malachy's College pupil had never visited before.

“I’ve been so lucky with Ruth whisking me away to Vienna earlier this week and all my children and their partners were there to surprise me," said Holmes.

"Then I’m coming home to Belfast this weekend where I’ll be sure to meet up with lots of friends and family."

On his Instagram account, Eamonn posted a picture of himself and Ruth amid a sparkling Christmas scene in the Austrian capital.

"Whisked off by Ruth on a complete mystery trip for my birthday," Eamonn told his more than half a million followers.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford join guests at a charity pub event

"Ended up in Vienna with my children waiting there for me.

"Never been there before - can't wait to come back.

"A great time in a truly majestic city.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford join guests at a charity pub event

"Truthfully, I was a bit overwhelmed - surprise after surprise!"

Wife Ruth tweeted: "Happy Birthday to my darling Eamonn.

"The best husband a girl could have!"

Eamonn Holmes:Tv Presenter/celebrating his fourth birthday at the family home on New Lodge Road

May McFettridge and Eamonn Holmes, December 1988.

Eamonn Holmes:Tv Presenter/celebrating his fourth birthday at the family home on New Lodge Road

On ITV's Telethon in 1988. Eamonn stepped in at the last minute when original anchor Gerry Kelly, fell ill.

Eamonn Holmes aged eight

Ruth also shared a video of her and Eamonn, who turned 60 on Tuesday, enjoying the sights of Vienna.

The couple have been an item since 1997, and tied the knot in 2010. They have one son together - Jack, who was born in 2002.

Eamonn also has three children from his previous marriage - Niall, Rebecca and Declan.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford join guests at a charity pub event

A torrent of congratulations for the birthday boy poured in from fans all over the UK.

One wrote : "Happy Birthday to Eamonn!

"I hope he has a fabulous day today!

"I have enjoyed seeing you both on Eamonn's Instagram over the weekend.

"You make the loveliest couple!"

Another posted: "Happy Birthday Eamonn, one of our TOP Presenters.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford join guests at a charity pub event

"Have a great day. Glad you had a great time."

"What a wonderful surprise from your beautiful wife," a third added.

Responding to fans' comments, Eamonn said on Twitter: "Goodness me .... I really wanted to ignore this birthday - but I'm a bit overwhelmed by those of you who have marked it for me with your gifts, your good wishes and kind remarks.

"In a world of so much hate and anger, thank you for your love and decency."

TV favourites Eamonn and Ruth are also fronting a campaign to bring good cheer and community spirit to the country by raising awareness of the important role that local pubs play in bringing communities together.

The campaign has been organised by Heineken, and will take the popular telly couple to pubs all over the country in the run-up to Christmas.

The couple kicked off the campaign this week by dressing up as Santa and Mrs Claus to surprise guests from St Saviour's food bank in Sunbury and Langley Haven Dementia Care Home charities at the Red Lion pub in Shepperton.

Eamonn said: "That’s exactly what this campaign is about – the importance of people coming together. I don’t know what I’d do without my family and friends, so I encourage everyone to think about those people around them – maybe knock on your next door neighbour’s door and see if they fancy a pint down the local!”