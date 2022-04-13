TV presenter Zoe Salmon gives birth to baby boy

The baby is Zoe and husband Will Corrie’s first child

Northern Irish television presenter Zoe Salmon has given birth to her first child, sharing the news with a modest photo of the newborn on her Twitter feed.

Zoe (42) has been with husband Will Corrie for over 15 years, having married six years ago.

They both come from four-children families and this is the couple’s first child together.

The Newtownards-based couple have named the baby Fitz (Fitzwilliam) Salmon-Corrie with Zoe describing the newborn as “our little star” on Twitter.

The former Blue Peter presenter and beauty queen had previously announced her pregnancy last October.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph at the time she had said: “We talked about starting a family and agreed the time was right, but I didn’t think it would happen straight away.”

“We know how fortunate we are to be in this position and feel so grateful and blessed.”

Zoe had previously spoke of the bittersweet experience of pregnancy without her Mother, Priscilla, who passed away in 2016.

“She loved children; she had four of us under the age of five,” she said.

“She would’ve been an amazing granny and it would’ve been lovely to share this experience with her. But I feel her presence all the time.”

Zoe first came to public attention after being crowned Miss Northern Ireland in 1999.

Following this she was a presenter for Blue Peter between 2004 and 2008, before partaking in the 2009 series of Dancing On Ice in which she managed to reach the quarter-finals.

Later projects included presenting roles for BBC, an appearance on Celebrity Masterchef and a cameo role in Russell Brand’s 2010 movie, Get Him To The Greek.