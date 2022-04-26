TV star Stacey Solomon says ‘yes’ to a wedding dress – from Magherafelt bridal store

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's chosen her bridal gown as she posed in a dress for a pair of Instagram snaps on Monday ahead of her dream wedding to ex-Eastenders star Joe Swash

It’s after the team from Verona Bridal went on a trip to Essex to help the celebrity bride choose her dream dress.

Verona Bridal NI posted a photo of the Loose Women star to its Instagram account on Monday night, writing: “So today we went on a VB road trip to Pickle Cottage, to help one of the most beautiful, kindest, authentic brides we’ve met!

"Stacey invited us to her chocolate box cottage in the Essex countryside to bring her favourite Verona Bridal dresses so she could choose ‘the one’ in the comfort of her own home.

"We had so much fun and felt like besties from the moment she & beautiful baby Rose welcomed us at the front door. She literally is the warmest, sweetest soul you could meet, it’s no doubt the reason the nation loves her in every show she is on.

"It was a true privilege and the most fun day ever and such a joy to hear her say ‘yes’ to her Verona Bridal dress.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts Stacey! Sharing these precious, lifetime memories with you and your beautiful sister was a complete pleasure. You are going to be utterly sensational on your special day Joe is in for a real treat. Thank you again for your kindness and hospitality.”

Although pictured wearing a Verona gown, Stacey confirmed she will be keeping her real wedding dress a secret until the big day,

In a lengthy caption on her own social media page, the celebrity mum-of-four wrote: “Today I Chose My Wedding Dress and I never want to forget this feeling... I've been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason…

“I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don't know, a young virgin bride. I know that's ridiculous because I wouldn't have done life any other way EVER.

“I'm so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don't they?

'I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a 'thing' of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest 'thing' ever. My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes.

"I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around.

“None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it's the most special moment ever.”

Stacey Solomon is to marry fiancé and ex-Eastenders star Joe Swash in three months’ time at their Tudor-style Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage.