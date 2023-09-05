TV stars nominated for NTAs share glam preparation ahead of awards ceremony

Ant McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly after winning the TV presenter award in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Solomon and Rosie Ramsey were among the TV nominees sharing their glam preparation ahead of the National Television Awards (NTAs) ceremony.

The 28th annual awards ceremony at London’s O2 on Tuesday evening will see a host of famous faces compete in more than a dozen categories to win awards voted for exclusively by the general public.

TV presenter Solomon, whose BBC One show Sort Your Life Out sees her revamp cluttered homes across the UK, is competing in the factual entertainment category and she shared a picture of herself on a running machine in the hours before the ceremony.

Stacey Solomon was preparing for the NTAs on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

Posting on her Instagram story, the 33-year-old wrote: “Did my first school drop off, came on my period, and after school pick up I’m off to the NTAs.

“My anxiety is high, hormones are raging and my emotions are all over the place.

“So I went for a run, with maybe a mild cry.”

It comes after she posted a picture of her sons Rex and Leighton in their school uniform ahead of their first day at primary and secondary school respectively on Tuesday.

Solomon also shared a picture of her holding a razor in front of a bath, adding: “Now it’s time to take off my winter coat. The school pick up. Then NTAs here we go.”

Similarly podcast host Rosie Ramsey, who shares a BBC show with her comedian husband Chris titled The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which is nominated for best TV interview at the NTAs, documented her preparations for the event.

On Monday evening, Rosie wrote on Instagram: “I’ve done my tan, painting my nails tonight and doing a full shave in morning.”

After waking up in a London hotel on Tuesday for the event, she told her Instagram story: “Woke up in London on the day of the National Television Awards and have a massive spot on my cheek, doesn’t actually look that bad.”

In the video, she said to her husband Chris: “You need to not let me pick it today … I literally could make this into a crater.”

Maya Jama fronts ITV’s Love Island which is up for best reality competition (Jeff Moore/PA)

Similarly Maya Jama, who fronts ITV’s Love Island which is up for best reality competition, told her Instagram story it was “definitely (a) swell head day”.

“(I’m) very swollen, I think I haven’t drunk enough water.”

In the afternoon, she shared a video of her travelling in a car with a bare face, writing: “I start glam so late for these things, if I don’t make the red carpet I’ll get hotel pics.”

Meanwhile Claudia Winkleman, who is up for best TV presenter for The Traitors which is also nominated in the reality competition category, confirmed she would not be attending the annual award ceremony on Tuesday.

The co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, which is also nominated in the talent show category, wrote on Instagram: “Massive luck to The Traitors and Strictly at the @officialntas tonight.

“Miserable I can’t be there.” She added three red love hearts to the message.

Strictly co-host Tess Daly, also shared a post on Instagram, saying: “Sending our brilliant @bbcstrictly team all the luck in the world at tonight’s @officialntas, gutted we can’t be there, but back in the studio today!

“Good luck everyone!”

Holly Willoughby, who is facing her first NTAs without former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, wished comedian Joel Dommett “good luck” on her Instagram story as he returned to host his third NTAs ceremony on Tuesday – while his wife Hannah Cooper is heavily pregnant.

It comes after Schofield, 61, left the ITV programme in May after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague.

Meanwhile, This Morning co-host Alison Hammond, who is up for best TV presenter at the NTAs, alongside Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary were using social media to campaign for fans to vote for the show in order for it to defend the title of best daytime show.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday September 5 from 8pm on ITV1.